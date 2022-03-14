FOLEY, AL — James Van Gaal, 88 of Foley, Alabama, passed to his heavenly home on February 16, 2022.
Jim was born to Bertrand Van Gaal and his wife Loretta Simonich Van Gaal on July 17, 1933 in Little Falls, Minnesota. He married Maureen Halling on December 28, 1963 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Le Sueur, Minnesota.
Jim is survived by his wife, Maureen, and his children Teresa (Chris) Lapinskie Irving, TX and Paul (Tami) Van Gaal of St. Paul, Minnesota; and his Grandchildren Devlin, Hayden, Kaylee and Megan. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim attended high school in Le Sueur, MN and then started college at St. John's University. He then enlisted in the Army and was stationed in southern France for a few years before returning to Minnesota to finish his college degree at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He went on to work for Honeywell in Minneapolis, Minnesota before going to work for Agrico Chemical Company in Cedar Rapids, IA and West Des Moines, IA. He then joined Con Agra where he worked for many more years before he retired.
Jim loved to spend time at the lake house in Solon Springs, WI to where he and Maureen eventually retired. He liked to fish, play golf and loved watching and delving in the stock market. He loved to watch football and basketball, as well as spend time with family and friends.
Funeral services are pending.
To plant a tree in memory of James Van Gaal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.