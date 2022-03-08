LE CENTER — Larry L Newman, 75, of Le Center (formerly of Prior Lake), passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Newman, brothers Roger Newman of Plymouth, MN and Gary Newman of Grand Junction, CO and brother-in-law Steve Schultz of Mankato, MN. He is survived by his brother Paul (Pat) Newman of Mankato, sisters Carol (Denny) Welckle of Harlingen, TX and Kathy Schultz of Mankato, children Brent (Michelle) Newman, Justin (Allison) Newman, Kristopher (Kelly) Newman, Jessica (Michael) Rivers and Lindsay (Jose) Munguia, along with 13 grandchildren.
Born in Park Rapids, MN in 1946, he then graduated from Le Center High School in 1964, served in the Army and went on to work at several places, including First National Bank, the Schloesser family farm, Control Data, Erkel Transfer and ultimately retired from Apple Valley Red-E-Mix (AVR) in 2014 after over 25 years of service. He married Patty Slavik in 1970 and had 5 children. They were married for 17 years.
Larry was known for his devotion to his family, his passion for flying airplanes, his interest in political debate and his love of travel - particularly to places he could go to search for the perfect rock or find treasure with his metal detector. He was a kind and generous man, who would help anyone in need or give them the shirt off his back. He was a loving grandpa, whose final wish was to get home from the hospital after a terminal cancer diagnosis to see his children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
