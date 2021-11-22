POTOMAC, MARYLAND — Thomas Johnson, M.D. died on November 4, 2021 in Potomac, MD from pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Cloquet, MN he grew up in Le Sueur, MN. After receiving undergraduate and Medical School degrees from the University of Minnesota he served an internship in the Public Health Service and at the U.S. Atomic Energy commission headquarters in Gaithersburg, MD. In 1966 he married Carol Dehring.
Upon completion of a Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, he established a private practice in Rockville and Gaithersburg, MD, and was an attending physician at three suburban Washington D. C. hospitals for thirty years. He held consulting positions at the Executive Office of the White House and the National Labor Relations Board. He was elected to the American College of OB-GYN in 1968. Tom was a member of the University of Maryland Chorus and the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church Choir. Upon retiring to Tucson, AZ, he was a founding member of the Tucson Symphony Chorus, served as Trustee on the TSO Board and as President of the SaddleBrooke Symphony Guild.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Dehring Johnson, son NOAA Commander Eric T. Johnson (Angela Stewart), daughter Kari Johnson Dainty (Col. Louis Dainty, M.D. ret.) and grandchildren; West Point Cadet Lt. Philip Dainty, West Point Cadet Corporal Samantha Dainty, Alexis Dainty, and Lally Johnson.
Contributions can be made to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra
2175 N. Sixth Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705
Personal messages can be sent to chorusmem@gmail.com.