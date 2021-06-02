Francis James Pivec

HENDERSON — Francis J. Pivec, age 75 of Henderson died on Monday, May 31, 2021 . Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Hendeson. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. ~ 11`:00 a.m. Burial will follow Mass at St. John's Catholic Church Cemetery, rural Montgomery. Monsignor Eugene Lepinski will officiate the services.
Franicis was born on May 23, 1946 to William and Lillian (Sticha) Pivec near Montgomery, MN. He lost both of his parents at a young age and was raised by the Alice Burns Family near Jessenland Township, Sibley County. He graduated from Le Sueur High School. He worked at the Le Sueur Foundry and Green Giant for years and later married Eunice Krueger, they later divorced. Francis later worked at A.D.C. in Le Sueur and Mystic Lake in Maintenance before retiring do to heart conditions. He enjoyed preparing his home for gatherings, (especially putting fresh paint on walls, decks and his home).. He was most at peace with his family time with his daughters and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters; Alicia Pivec (Chris Stueven) of Burnsville and Katie Pivec of Mankato, MN. Grandchildren; Damien, Drake, Isaiah, Brandy, Elijah, Amandou. Siblings; Larry (Judy), Donny, Jane Luther, Bill (Barb) and Roger (Trudy) Pivec. Also nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James and Robert.