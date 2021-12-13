WILLMAR — Harlin Lucht Jr., age 58, of Willmar passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Carris Health - Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Memorial Service will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:00 A.M. at Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord with interment in Brown Cemetery in Henderson, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Jan Crissinger
Harlin Richard Lucht Jr. was born on December 13, 1962, in Mankato, Minnesota. He was the son of Harlin A. and Evelyn Ruth (Pautch) Lucht Sr. Harlin was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. Harlin lived in rural Willmar with his cat, Tuffy.
Harlin worked as a laborer at different places throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. Harlin enjoyed watching Minnesota sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings. Harlin attended several Viking games over the years. Blessed be his memory.
