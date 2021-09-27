Carol J. Stockwell

LE SUEUR — Carol Jean Stockwell, age 93 of Le Sueur, died on Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 at Comfort Residence in Le Sueur, MN. Graveside services will take place in November at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. No memorial service is planned per Carol's request.
Carol was born on May 8, 1928 to Earn & Mabel (Buss) Julius in Steven County, MN. She married Arthur Stockwell in 1947 in Morris, MN. The couple lived in the metro area for many years where she was a bank manager for Twin City Federal for many years. She loved to read, sew, knit, play bridge and do her daily crossword puzzle.
She is survived by her sons; James (Ronnie) of Goodhue , MN, Richard (Mary Pat) Stockwell of Le Sueur, MN, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Art in 1990, sister Barbara and her cousin and best friend Delores.
The family would like to thank the staff at Comfort Residence and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care in her final days.