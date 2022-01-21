Elwood H Bauleke

LE SUEUR — Elwood Bauleke, age 86 of Le Sueur, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his home. Memorial Mass will be 11am on Friday, January 28, 2022 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Le Sueur. Visitation Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, beginning with a 3:45 p.m. Rosary and ending at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at the Kolden Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. ~ 10:45 a.m. we will then process to the church for the 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Le Sueur. Lunch to follow burial at St. Anne's School, Le Sueur. Fr. Chris Shofner will officiate the services.
Elwood was born on April 11, 1935 to in Arlington, MN. He grew up in Le Sueur and attended Le Sueur public schools. He married Diane Dahn on October 13, 1956 at St. Anne's Church, Le Sueur. Elwood worked many years in Ag Research at Green Giant in Le Sueur and farmed part-time. After he retired in 1978, he farmed more and stayed active with other part-time work. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Le Sueur Bowling Hall of Fame, fishing, farming, garage sales, auctions, fixing bikes, collecting toy tractors and his pets. He especially enjoyed his time with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Raymond Bauleke of Le Sueur, Patrick "Pat" (Debra) Bauleke of Eagle Lake, MN, Karen (Gary) Dunnick of Le Sueur, and Jeffrey (Dee Dee) Bauleke of Le Center; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; Siblings; Sheldon Bauleke of Elysian, MN and Susie (Charlie) Rezac of Le Center, MN. Many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by her parents; Wife, Diane in 2019 and granddaughter, Emma and brother Wayne Bauleke.
