LE SUEUR — Donald D. Dickinson, age 80, of LeSueur passed away at his home on Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home, LeSueur, on Friday, August 20, 2021, 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Don was born on February 2, 1941 to Donald and Arloine (Beck) Dickinson in Wadena, Minnesota. He grew up in Verndale and graduated from Verndale High School in 1959. He earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Minnesota. He has been a lifetime avid Gopher fan. He met his wife of 51 years Janet (Berglund)while teaching in LeSueur. He started teaching in 1967 and spent his entire career of 33 years in the LeSueur/Henderson School District. Don coached girls' varsity basketball, 9th grade boys basketball and volunteered as a tennis coach. After he quit sports coaching, he started coaching academic teams, Knowledge Bowl and Life Smarts. Don was active in the LeSueur Lions, United Methodist Church, Food Shelf, LeSueur Country Club and other school/community activities. He was proud of his farming operation and his country home.
Don is survived by his wife Janet, In-laws: Judy and Nigel de Gruchy of London, England and Patsy and Dick Berglund of Wyoming, MN. Nieces and Nephews: Ann and (Gordon) Decker, Carolyn and (Darin) Miller, Joe Berglund, (Lianne) and Paul de Gruchy, Krissy and (Bill) Wright, Betsy and (Kyle) Woodley.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law Muriel and Ralph Towler.