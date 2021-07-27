LE CENTER — Joe "Joseph" R. Pelant, age 75 of Le Center, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee on Friday, July 16, 2021. Celebration of life will be August 1 at Lakefront Bar and Grill in Le Center from 1pm-4pm.
Joe was born on March 19, 1946 in New Prague to Elsie (Kukacka) and Joseph F. Pelant. He graduated from Montgomery-Lonsdale High School and Willmar Jr. College in Wilmar, MN. Joe was united in marriage to Barbara Springer on November 30, 1984 at their family farm. Joe returned to Montgomery and worked for High-way Motors in Montgomery and then for the Montgomery Police Department for 32 years 1968-2000 and the last 6 years was Chief of Police and was a full-time farmer.
Joe enjoyed tractor pulling, spending summers at Lexington Clear Lake, and winters in Yuma Arizona.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Larry J. Pelant of Le Center, Leanne (Scott) Taft of Brooklyn Center; step-son, Todd A. (Stephanie) White of Puyallup, Washington; step-daughter, Tara (Corey) White-Kulseth of Minnetonka; grandson, Kyle; and step-grandchildren, Macayla, Cora, and Jacob.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are with the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery.