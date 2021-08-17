APPLE VALLEY FORMERLY LE CENTER — Darleen Lillian Ganfield Schreitmueller, age 96 of Apple Valley, formerly of Le Center, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Apple Valley. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21 from 9:30am-11:00 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with service to follow at 11:00am. Interment will be held in Greenwood Union Cemetery in Le Center.
Darleen was born on October 26, 1924 in Lexington Township in Le Sueur County to John and Amelia (Wittman) Wohlers. She attended District 11 country school, McKinley High School and Rasmussen Business School in St. Paul for two years. Darleen was united in marriage to Gordon Ray Ganfield on July 25, 1946 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center. Sylvester "Doc" united in marriage on November 25, 2004 in Owatonna.
Darleen was very involved with her church, St. Paul Lutheran in Le Center where she served on the Sympathy and Friendship Committee and Women's Council. She enjoyed gardening, volunteering, reading, playing cards, and spending time with family. Darleen also enjoyed sending greeting cards to loved ones and friends every month.
Darleen is survived by her husband, Sylvester "Doc" Schreitmueller of Apple Valley; children, Linda Ganfield of Alameda, CA, and Bruce (Kathryn) Ganfield of Clear Lake; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Ganfield of Rosemount. Darleen included Kathryn (Will) Schreitmueller, Kristin (Tim) Meier and their children as part of her extended family.
Darleen is preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Ganfield; son, David Ganfield; sisters, Betty (Dale) Sapp, Maribell Chauncey, and Ruth Wohlers; and brother, George Wohlers.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at lecenterfuneralhome.com.