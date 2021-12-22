Evelyn M. Evie Bezidchek

WAUSAU — Evelyn "Evie" Bezdichek, Evie passed away on December 21, three days short of her 99th birthday. A Christmas baby born December 24, 1922 to John and Rose (Havel) Shima in Montgomery, Minnesota. She graduated from Montgomery High School and went on to become an RN, graduating from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She served as a Navy Nurse in World War II.
She met the love of her life, Bob Bezdichek, and they were married in Montogomery, MN on June 11, 1947. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2002. Their first home was in Le Center, MN where they owned and ran Bob's Fairway grocery store. Evie did the bookkeeping while Bob ran the store. Later Evie was the school nurse at Le Center High School.
Evie and Bob were blessed with six children, Nancy, Bill, Tom, John, Bobby, and Molly. In 1978, Evie and Bob moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. There they enjoyed playing golf and cards. Evie and Bob spent most of their retirement years living in Fort Myers, Florida. Evie later called Fort Myers her home. She loved spending time in the pool and at the cabana in Eagle Ridge with her friends and family. Evie always had a smile on her face.
Evie spent many hours making quilts for all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She always looked forward to Christmas time because of her birthday on Christmas Eve. She knew she would be surrounded by her children and grandchildren who all loved her very much.
Preceding her in death are her husband Bob and son Bobby. Surviving her are her daughter Nancy Henry with Tom Peterson, Dakota Dunes, SD; Bill (Joyce) Bezdichek, Fort Myers, FL; Tom (Mary) Bezdichek, Brookings, SD; John (Therese) Bezdichek, Fort Myers, FL; Molly O'Malley, husband Dan Hartwig, Wausau, WI; grandchildren Jason, Amy, Megan, Jodi, Michael, Annie, Mindy, Bonnie, Andy, Josh, and Jen; also 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 29. Visitation at 9:30 am and mass at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
