Latta Frank Nelson

WACONIA — Latta F. Nelson, age 89 of Waconia, formerly of Le Sueur, died at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, 11:00 a.m, St. Anne's Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until about 10:45 a.m. We will then process to St. Anne's for the 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Anne's Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN.
Latta was born in Minneapolis to Robert and Ardus Nelson on January 11, 1932. His family moved to Le Sueur when Latta was a teen and he lived in Le Sueur for the rest of his life.
Latta graduated from Le Sueur High in 1949. Latta then attended the University of MN for 2 years, then served in the Korean war for 2 years. After his service was completed, Latta attended and graduated from Mankato State University.
Latta met the love of his life, Eileen Foley, in high school and married her on Sept 13th 1952. Latta went to work at the Green Giant company where he held various positions for 40 years retiring from Green Giant in 1991.
Latta is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ardus, his brother Doug and his beloved wife, Eileen.
He is survived by his sister Helen Koch and brother Joe (Elaine) Nelson, sons Jeff (Marianne) Nelson, Scott (Anne) Nelson and Tim (Amy) Nelson, six grandchildren, Christine (Joseph) McShane, Jennifer (Jon) Schwartz, Hannah (Matt) Stafford, Grace Nelson, Patrick (Carly) Nelson, Jack Nelson, and 4 great grandchildren, Maddy and Max McShane , Willa Schwartz and Oakley Nelson.
Memorials prefered to St. Anne's Church, St. Anne's School and St. Anne's Endowment.