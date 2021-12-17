LE SUEUR — Darrel Maynard Narveson, age 81 of Le Sueur, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, MN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 from 4-7pm at the Kolden funeral home in Le Sueur. Memorial services will be Friday, January 7th, 11 am at Zion United Church of Christ in Le Sueur. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Darrel was born on April 8th, 1940 in Preston, MN the son of Maynard & Judy Narveson. The family moved to Le Sueur in 1950 when Darrel was in the 5th grade. He was a 1959 graduate of Le Sueur High School. He worked construction in Minneapolis until 1962 when he was drafted into the Army Reserves. He was stationed in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and Ft. Polk, Louisiana. Upon his return he enrolled in Myndall Cain Beauty School in Minneapolis. He worked for several years honing his craft at the Donaldson's Beauty Salon.
On September 19, 1964 Darrel was united in marriage to Joyce Osborne of St. Peter, MN. They spent 57 wonderful years together.
In 1965, Darrel and his business partner Gary Sass opened the Smart Set Styling Salon in Le Sueur. Darrel sold the shop in 1979. He worked for Green Giant for five years and then went to work for Silgan Container in Savage, MN from 1985 to 2000. After his retirement in 2000 he started a painting business until 2015.
Darrel loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Throughout his life he enjoyed owning and riding his horses, camping, riding his bike, playing cards, hunting, fishing, and collecting hats from all his travels. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Alexandria, mowing the lawn to perfection, along with detailing his own vehicles over the years. In his later years, he loved word searches and coloring inside the lines. Always the constant jokester looking to put a smile on a familiar face or even a strangers.
He was very proud of his Norwegian ancestry.
Darrel belonged to Zion United Church of Christ. He often volunteered as an usher and greeter.
Surviving Darrel are his wife, Joyce, his children Brad Narveson (Patty) of Belle Plaine and Brooke Hathaway (Matt) of Le Sueur; five grandchildren Luke Narveson (fiancée McKayla Stumm) of Duluth, MN, Paige Narveson of Mankato, MN, Ethan, Claire, and Sean Hathaway of Le Sueur; brother Terry Narveson (Rachel) of Alexandria, MN and sister Carol Thistlewood of Spring Lake Park, MN and three sisters-in-law Betty Powers, Jane Gustafson, and Sharon Nourie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard & Judy Narveson and sister Margie Steckman.
Memorials are preferred.