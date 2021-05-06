Kenneth Elmer Brenke

LE SUEUR — Kenneth E. Brenke, age 95, of LeSueur died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Oak Terrace in LeSueur. Due to COVID concerns, a private memorial services will be held at a later date to be determined.
He was born on November 17, 1925 in Mankato, MN to Harold and Bertha (Westphal) Brenke. He grew up in the Sibley County area and LeSueur area. He entered the United States Navy in February of 1944, serving in the South Pacific. After his discharge in 1946, he married Annette Dahn on July 2, 1948 at Zion United Church of Christ in LeSueur. Kenneth worked for Minnegasco as a service technician for more than 40 years. He was active in Zion U.C.C. volunteering his time to many Sunday services, projects, and fundraisers. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, woodworking and gardening.
When his wife required skilled-nursing care in 2009, he spent each and every day by her side for nine years, not going home in the evening until she was safely "tucked in" for the night. His devotion was extraordinary. In 2017, Ken sold his beloved home, which he built by himself, to a family of his choosing. It was very important to him to make sure that children would be able to grow up there. He was a kind and generous man of few words, but his heart was always filled with love and devotion for his many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annette in 2018; siblings, Melvin and Arnold Brenke, Bernice Mediger, Adeline Maeder, and Erna Balk. Survivors include son, Gary Brenke of Cross Lake; daughter, Susan (Rick) Haun-Dorsey of Excelsior; grandchildren, Heather Brenke, Amanda Brenke, Mitchell Brenke, Taylor (Tyler) Belisle, Nicole Dorsey, Blake (Tiffany) Haun, and Celeste Dorsey; 6 great-grandchildren, Ella Brenke-Lutringer, Lilah Belisle, Eleanor Belisle, Genevieve Belisle, Audriana Haun, and Charlotte Haun; sister, Jean Luskey of Ripon, WI; and nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends at Oak Terrace and elsewhere.