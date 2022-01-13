Eldred W. Swede Muehlhausen

EDINA — Muehlhausen, Eldred "Swede" W. age 83, of Edina, passed away January 8, 2022. Eldred grew up on the family farm in Sibley County, Minnesota and graduated from Le Sueur High School. As a boy, he loved playing baseball, football, and basketball for his high school, and carried on that passion for sports as a spectator of his children's and grandchildren's activities. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps and attended St. Cloud State University. He had a long and distinguished career at Allis Chalmers; Steiger Tractor; and Belarus Machinery. In his retirement he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to drive, "coaching" them in squash, and bringing them donuts on Saturday mornings. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Eldred's greatest love was his wife, Janell, and his children and grandchildren, whom he adored with all his heart.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janell (nee Eastvold). He is survived by three loving children, AnnElisa Easthausen, John (Sarah) Muehlhausen, and Sarah (Richard) Murphy; nine devoted grandchildren, Imaani Easthausen, Safiya Easthausen, Cecelia Easthausen, Lillian Muehlhausen, Henry Muehlhausen, Oskar Muehlhausen, William Murphy, James Murphy, and Georgina Murphy; and loyal brothers, Ronald Muehlhausen and Allan Muehlhausen.
A funeral service will be held at Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina on Saturday, January 22 at 11am, with visitation at 10:30 am. Memorials preferred to Sloan Kettering Cancer Reasearch or Mayo Clinic Heart Disease Research. Washburn McReavy Funeral Home 612-377-2203.
