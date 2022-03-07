Jessica S. Manthei Mar 7, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HENDERSON — Jessica Susan Manthei, age 45 of Henderson, passed away suddenly on February 14, 2022 at her home. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. koldenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Jessica Manthei as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jessica Susan Manthei Henderson Pass Away Celebration Age Recommended for you Load comments Lasting Memories Trending Now Le Sueur County house 'exploded,' killing young TCU graduate Le Sueur City Administrator to resign in April Meet the Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Queen candidates Young woman killed in house explosion was TCU graduate, future teacher Le Center area dancers compete at Just for Kix Together We Dance competition Upcoming Events Mar 7 Quilting Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 T.O.P.S. Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 Community Dinner Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 Al-Anon Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7 Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague Mon, Mar 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices