NEW PRAGUE — Mary Margaret "Jonesy" Walker, age 80, of New Prague, died unexpectedly on December 29, 2020. Mary was born on November 13, 1940 in Minneapolis. She attended Ascension Parochial School and graduated from the Academy of the Holy Angels. She married Berk Rodgers on June 30, 1962 in Hopkins, Minnesota. After Berk's death in September of 1999, she met and married James E. Walker on September 20, 2003 at St. Richard's Catholic Church in Richfield and the couple successfully blended their large families. Mary then went to work at Coborn's in New Prague as the lead food demonstrator. She was a member of the KC Auxiliary, Minnesota Cushman Club, Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association, and active at St. Scholastica Church. Her greatest joy came in time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her family and the community that loved and benefited from her generous spirit.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Jim; children, Heidi Rodgers, Annie (William) Rodgers Foster, Colette (Michael) Galle, Berkley (Heather) Rodgers; grandchildren, Maxlyn, Mitchell (Libby), Emmie (Matt Dodge), Mason (Miranda), Logan, Adison; great-grandchild, Madelyn; step-children, LuAnn Walker, Robert Walker, Ann (Matt) Hansen, Merrisue (Mike) Minar, Patricia Walker, Jill Walker and their children and grandchildren; brothers, Lyle, Eugene, and Timothy Jones and their families. Mary is preceded in death by her first husband, Berk Rodgers; parents, Andrew and Lylis Jones; brother, Ronald.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held July 31, 2021at the Walker farm (21031 300th St., New Prague, MN 56071). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, with visitation 2 hours prior, beginning at 9:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the farm following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local food shelf or donors choice. bruzekfuneralhome.com