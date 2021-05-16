LESIUEUR — Dorothy Ann Culbert, age 92 of LeSueur, Minnesota died unexpectedly on Friday at Rivers Edge Medical Center in St. Peter of complications of Covid 19. A Celebration of her life is scheduled for June 19, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ney Center in rural Henderson. Private family services will be held in the near future with interment in the Brown Cemetery in Henderson.
