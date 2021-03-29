LE CENTER — Galen F. Krueger, age 81 of Le Center, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 9am-10:45am at Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center. Funeral Services will also be on Saturday, April 10 at 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center, with Pastor Ally Bowman, officiating. Interment will be in the Savidge Lake Cemetery.
Galen was born on October 16, 1939 in Smiths Mill, MN to Frederick and Evelyn (Wohlford) Krueger. Galen was united in marriage to Caroline Roemhildt on September 12, 1964 at St. Peter Bell Lutheran Church.
Galen is survived by his wife, Caroline Krueger of Le Center; children, Todd (Tricia) Krueger of Le Center and Chad (Jenny) Krueger of Le Center; grandchildren, Shawn Deutsch, Zachary Krueger, Samantha (Collins) Hoelscher (Wes), Cameron Krueger, Chloe Krueger; brother, Glenn Krueger of Henderson; brother-in-laws, LeRoy Tiede of Le Center, Paul Vollmar of Montgomery, and Jerry Tobias of Lake City.
Galen is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nancy Vollmar, Doris Tiede, Alice Flaten, and Lois Tobias; brother-in-law, Arden Flaten.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center.