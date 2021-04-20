Robert John Bob Berger

LE CENTER — Robert "Bob" John Berger died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation two hours prior all at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Le Center. Interment will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Le Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church or donors choice is preferred.
Bob was born on October 15, 1949 in St. Peter, the fourth child to John and Helen (Knopf) Berger. His parents were thrilled to finally have their son after three daughters. Bob attended St. Mary's Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated from McKinley High School in 1967 in Le Center. Bob worked his entire life in the same building in Le Center. First for Larsen, Co., then Brinktun Pool Table, Co. and finally for WINCO, Inc. He was a hard worker and well liked by his many co-workers over the years.
He was a wonderful son and helped his mom and dad stay in their home by doing many jobs for them. He especially enjoyed mowing their large lawn on the riding mower. Bob was loved by his siblings, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great-great- nieces and nephews. He remembered every single one of them on their birthdays and for every other special occasion of their lives.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Mary Jo McKenzie of Montgomery, and Carol Hanson of Mankato; 3 nieces, 6 nephews; many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Stremski; his fiancé that he was engaged for over thirty years to his beloved Barb Wade. Barb died six years ago and Bob missed her very much.
