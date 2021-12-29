Bradley A. Nyblom

ST. PETER — Bradley (Brad) Allan Nyblom, age 70 of St. Peter and formerly of Le Sueur died on Monday December 27, 2021 at his home following a two-year battle with cancer. A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Sharon Township at 12;00 p.m. (Noon). There will be a celebration of life immediately after the service at the St. Henry Parrish Hall.
He is survived by his wife Jean; son Kelly (Michelle) of Burnsville MN, son Charles (Sara) of Savage MN, daughter Frannie Elwell of Belle Plaine, MN; granddaughters Allison, Josie, Jenna, Sofia & Nora Nyblom, Jessica (Matthew) Jones, and Angela Kermes; sister Darlene Briest of The Villages of Florida; sister-in-law Monica Nyblom of St. Peter, MN, along with many nieces and nephews. koldenfuneralhome.com