LE SUEUR — Bev R. Carlson, age 89 of Le Sueur, MN died June 26, 2021 at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Word of Life Lutheran Bretheren Church in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation will be at the church that morning from 9:00 - 11:00 before the service. Family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Bev was born February 27, 1932 to Spencer and Emma Ficklin in Grand Marais, Minnesota. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis. She married her high school sweetheart, Chuck on October 28, 1950. They lived in Minneapolis, but once the kids started coming decided the suburbs would be better for raising children and they moved to Bloomington, Minnesota. In 1977 life changed dramatically for them as they became missionaries with Bethany Fellowship. They "sold all that they had" and moved to Puerto Rico and later to Florida to "grandparent!" In 1996 they retired and moved close to family again in Minnesota. Survived by Children: Kathy (Eric) Burgdorf of Le Sueur, MN; Jeff (Mary) Carlson of Le Sueur, MN; Jan (Steve) Tessman of Chaska, MN; Kirk Carlson of River Falls, WI; Carmen and Randy Benbow of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents; sisters Judy and Peggy; son-in law Alan Rogers, and miscarried babies she counted as part of the family. Memorials will be used to further the work of Hope Church in Columbus, Minnesota.
