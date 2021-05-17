Rocky W Stangler

MONTGOMERY — Rocky Stangler, age 67, passed away on Saturday May 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery from 4:30 to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 19, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus officiating and visitation one hour prior.
Rocky was born on December 17, 1953 in New Prague to William J. and Shirley (Pomije) Stangler. He attended school in Columbia Heights through his junior year and graduated from Montgomery High School. Rocky married Carol Kriha on November 3, 1973 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 36 years until his retirement. He served as a clerk and carrier for many years until his promotion to Postmaster. First in Elysian, MN and then New Richland, Madison Lake, Le Center and finally finishing his career where he started as Postmaster in Montgomery.
Rocky was a member of the Sons of American Legion, the Montgomery Ambulance, the Montgomery Fire Department and the Elysian Fire Department, the Montgomery Golf Course and the Montgomery City Council. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughters, his son in- laws and grandchildren as well as his beloved dog Kasey. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, playing cards and entering his car in car shows.
Rocky is survived by his wife Carol of Montgomery, daughters Sheri (Craig) Novotny of New Prague, and Kim (Dan) Hrdlicka of Lakeville; grandchildren Kyle and Kaitlin Ellingsworth, and Kali, Mason and Griffin Hrdlicka; sisters and brothers in-law, Mike and Kate Kriha, Wahoo and Neaner Kriha, Kathy and Rick Brockway, Bob and Christy Kriha, and Joni and Dave Tikalsky; and many nieces and nephews.
Rocky is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Shirley Stangler, parents in-law Jim and Gert Kriha, grandparents Joe and Emma Pomije and Elmer and Matilda Stangler.
Arrangements are with the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. 507-357-6116. Online condolences may be left at www.schoenbauerfuneralhome.com