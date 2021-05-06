MORRISTOWN — Doris M. Schmidt, age 96, of Morristown, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at The Emeralds of Faribault.
Funeral services will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Ally Bowman officiating. Interment will be at Lake Gorman Cemetery in Cordova.
Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the services on Friday, May 21st.
Doris was born on July 13, 1924, in Cordova Township to Phillip and Louise (Krueger) Wiethoff. She married Mahlon Schmidt on March 25, 1943 and they later divorced. On October 14, 1972, she married Allen Schmidt and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1990. She was previously employed at Zimmerman Farms in Northfield, Munsingwear in Montgomery, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Brinktons in LeCenter, Faribault Regional Center, Brown Printing in Waseca and Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Waterville.
Doris was a member of the Faribault Eagle's Club and enjoyed quilting, crafting and baking.
She is survived by her four children, James Schmidt, Calvin (and Cheryl) Schmidt, Susan (and Richard) Legg and Nancy (and Keith) Boese; ten grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen; sisters, Alice Pittman and Hazel Domonoske; granddaughter, Tina; great grandson, Sorn Jr.; granddaughter in law, Stephanie and dog, Muffin.
