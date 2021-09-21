BIGFORK, MINNESOTA — William "Bill" Silliman, age 75, of Bigfork, MN passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, surrounded by family.
Bill was born in 1946 to William A. and Marcella (Wood) Silliman in Windom, MN. Bill attended Windom grade school and then college at Dakota State University, Madison, SD, graduating in 1968 with a Master of Science in elementary education. Bill married the love of his life, Carol Heinecke, on August 10, 1968, in Sisseton, SD. Bill started teaching 6th grade general education, teaching in LeCenter, MN and then New Prague, MN. Both Bill and Carol retired in 2005 and made their home on Owen Lake, Bigfork, MN. They both enjoyed substitute teaching at the Bigfork School. Bill enjoyed camping, berry picking, fishing, reading, landscaping, and hiking with Carol.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and Carol in August 2010. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Laura) Silliman, Steve (Amber) Silliman; sister, Marcia (Bill) Harlan; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Balsam Bible Chapel followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Frank Knoop will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.