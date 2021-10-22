LE SUEUR — Wesley Glen Steinborn, age 78 of Le Sueur passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Word of Life Church in Le Sueur. Visitation will be on Monday, October 25, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at church. A church luncheon will follow the service. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling in St Paul, MN on Wednesday, October 27. Pastor Jason Lang, officiating.
Wesley was born on April 17, 1943 in St. Peter, MN to Glen and Irene (Brenke) Steinborn. He grew up in the Jessenland area of Sibley County and graduated from Henderson High School in 1962. Following high school he enlisted in the Army and would serve his country in the Korean Conflict. After completing his service, he worked at Peavey Elevator in Henderson. He then went on to perform field work for Green Giant, and later retired from Hubbard Milling in Le Sueur. Wes was active in the American Legion, the VFW, Pioneer Power and Grace Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, baling hay, and helping others.
Wesley is survived by his children & grandchildren: Bryan (Juli) Steinborn (Ella, Bennett & Anna) of Fort Worth, TX. Bobby (Jen) Steinborn (Gianna, Matthew, Ethan & Annika) of Breckenridge, MN. Aaron (Becky) Steinborn (Cooper & Cadence) of Belle Plaine. Carrie (Cole) Mueller (Morgan, Makenna & Jake) of Cleveland, MN. Renae (Chad) Krause (Lauren & Maura) of Le Sueur. Andrew (Laura) Steinborn (Logan, Kinsley & Emma) of Good Thunder. Craig (Stephanie) Steinborn (Alexis, Walter & LeRoy) of Waseca. Brothers: Orville (Margie) Steinborn and Ronald Steinborn, and sister-in-law Laurie Steinborn. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant siblings, Dorothy, Diane, Duane and Donald, his brother Carl Steinborn, and his granddaughter Olivia Steinborn.