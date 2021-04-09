LE SUEUR, MN — Scott A. Christensen, age 60 of Le Sueur, passed tragically in an accident on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Le Center with burial at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday, April 14th at St. Peter Funeral Home, St. Peter. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Scott Alan was born September 2, 1960 in St. Peter to George and Marcelyn (Brekke) Christensen. He graduated from Cleveland High School and enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the USS Gudgeon. He was united in marriage to Jennifer E. Martinez (his love since 2004) at St. Paul's Lutheran in Le Center in 2009. He was employed by Crown Cork and Seal in Faribault and he loved playing his guitar, fishing, hunting, and enjoying and caring for his land.
Left to remember Scott are his wife, Jennifer; children: Sophia Grace, Stephanie Neubert, April McCabe, Ciera McCabe, Christian McCabe, Ashton McCabe, and Pam Neubert; grandchildren: Isaiah Chapman, Jace Leighton, and Rhiannon Darge; mother, Marcelyn Christensen; siblings: Sharon (Bill) Watts, Shirley (Dan) Nickel, and Steve Christensen; nephews: Aaron Nickel and Tim Watts; niece, Tina Johnson; brother-in-law, Brian Nutt; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, George; sister, Sandy Christensen Johnson; nephew, Jeremiah Johnson; and his best friend, Gordy Ellanson.