LE CENTER — Arlene Alice Peterson, age 94 of Le Center passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Ridgeview Skilled Nursing surrounded by family in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28 from 10am to 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Le Center. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. with Pastor Troy Nelson officiating. Burial will be held at Bluegrass Cemetery rural Le Center. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arlene was born on April 24, 1928 to August and Bertha (Berndt) Arndt on the family farm in Elysian Township. Arlene was united in marriage to Merrill William Peterson on August 16, 1946 in Marysburg. They made their home farming in rural Le Center. She received her GED in 1995. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening, flowers, farming, crocheting, playing cards, dominos, and was a very dedicated and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Arlene is survived by her children, Judy (Larry) Pivec of Arizona City, Arizona, William Frank Peterson of Texas, and Richard August Peterson of Le Center; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Arlene is preceded in death by son, Arthur Eugene Peterson in 1978; husband in 2001; 3 brothers; 6 sisters; and her parents.
Arrangements are with the Le Center Funeral Home in Le Center 507-357-6116. On-line condolences may be left at www.lecenterfuneralhome.com
