Arlene Alice Peterson

LE CENTER — Arlene Alice Peterson, age 94 of Le Center passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Ridgeview Skilled Nursing surrounded by family in Le Sueur. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28 from 10am to 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Le Center. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. with Pastor Troy Nelson officiating. Burial will be held at Bluegrass Cemetery rural Le Center. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

