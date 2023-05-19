LE SUEUR — Anna Mae Brenke, age 97, of Le Sueur passed away on May 18, 2023 at Ridgeview Nursing Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ. Rev. Rosemary Rocha will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, 4-7 P.M. and on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the funeral services at Mound Cemetery in Le Sueur. Rev. Rosemary Rocha will officiate the services.
Anna was born on September 29, 1925 in Sharon Township, Le Sueur County to Louis and Margaret (Carter) Rademacher. She attended schools in Sharon Township. She married Joseph Brenke on December 20, 1947 at St. Paul's U.C.C. in Henderson, MN. She was a homemaker for many years in Le Sueur. She worked pea and corn pack seasonally for Green Giant for many years. She was also an active member at Zion United Church of Christ and also their ladies guild.
Anna is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Byron) Tungsvik of North Mankato and Arlene (Lowell) Gunderson of Norseland, MN, grandchildren, Darren Tungsvik (special friend, Christina Anderly), Douglas (Jessica) Gunderson, Paul (Meredith) Gunderson, and Eric (Megan) Gunderson
10 Great-Grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchildren.
Sister, Joyce Arns of Shakopee, MN
Sister-in-law, Mary Rademacher of North Mankato, MN
Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1995, sister, Mary Brenke, and brothers, Harold, Ed, Bud, Allen "Butch", and Wilmar.
