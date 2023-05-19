Anna Mae Brenke

LE SUEUR — Anna Mae Brenke, age 97, of Le Sueur passed away on May 18, 2023 at Ridgeview Nursing Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ. Rev. Rosemary Rocha will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur, 4-7 P.M. and on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the funeral services at Mound Cemetery in Le Sueur. Rev. Rosemary Rocha will officiate the services.

Service information

May 22
Visitation
Monday, May 22, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kolden Funeral Home - Le Sueur
529 Turril Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
May 23
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
11:00AM
