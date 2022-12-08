MONTGOMERY — Andrew John Regenscheid was born on August 3, 1938 to Joseph F. and Esther L. (Harty) Regenscheid in Cleveland, MN. Andy passed away on December 7, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with visitation from 9-10:45 am. Military honors will be provided by the Montgomery area Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Montgomery, Mn.
Andy was the third born son to the Regenscheids. He was Baptized, received First Holy Communion and was Confirmed at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church in Cleveland, MN. Andy grew up in the family home in Cleveland and was graduated from Cleveland High School in May of 1956. Eight days after his high school graduation. Andy entered active duty with the U. S. Army Reserve Program. He graduated from Basic Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. On his 18th birthday. After two weeks he traveled to Fort Chafee, AR. He was assigned to an artillery unit for 2 weeks before being transferred to Clerk Typist School. Upon returning home, he enrolled as a Freshman at Mankato State College. During this time he served his Reserve obligation with units in Le Sueur and Mankato. He served the unit in Le Sueur as an Infantryman, before transferring to a Transportation Unit in Mankato. Andy served as the Company Clerk before transferring to Battalion Headquarters Unit in Mankato where he filled an E9 Battalion Sergeant Major position. He was granted an Honorable Discharge from the U. S. Military.
Upon graduation from Mankato State College in December of 1960, he worked at various jobs before joining the teaching staff at Guardian Angels Catholic High School in Chaska, MN. During his five years at Guardian Angels High School he taught Physical Education, Health, Bookkeeping, Business Law, Basic Business, U. S. History, World History, Sociology and Psychology. In 1965 he had completed his Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance and took up employment as Counselor and Coach at Montgomery High School. In addition to teaching, Andy also coached basketball, baseball and started a Track and Field team. His teams earned Conference Championships in each sport one time or another.
Andy was the first Counselor at Montgomery Public Schools and was responsible for close 750 students in grades 1 through 12. Andy served as a Counselor for M.L.H.S. for 32 years. During those 32 years he also coached 7th & 8th Grade Football, Assistant Baseball, 5th through 8th Grade Boy's Basketball, Varsity Baseball and Varsity Girl's Basketball.
After retirement on June 6, 1998, Andy worked for Schoenbauer Funeral Services for 20 years, retiring a second time when his health started to become a concern. During the years Andy and Mary lived in Montgomery he participated in numerous organization and projects. He was City Recreation Director for several years, a Charter Member of both the Montgomery Area Jaycees, and Montgomery Lions International. He was a Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight two different terms. Andy was a Charter Member of the Minnesota River Counselors Association. He was an active member of American Legion Post #79 and served as Historian and Chaplain in addition to being a member of the Post #79 Honor Guard and serving other organizations and / or projects.
Andy was a devoted Catholic and participated in church activities as an Altar Server, Lecturer, Choir Member, Usher, and Communion Distributor. He led prayer service during times when the local priest was away from the Parish. In 2010 he chaired the Most Holy Redeemer Church Elevator Project. In 2005 he and Mary chaired the updating of the church basement.
Andy is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary; daughters, Andrea (David) Coulter of St. Cloud, Paula (Chris) Foley of St Cloud, RaeAnn (Special friend Rich Weinzirl); former son-in-law, Robert Allickson; Seven grandchildren, Alex (Paige) Coulter, Sam Coulter, Megan Foley (Special Friend Faith Bila), Erin (Jordan) Feddema, Andy (Samantha) Foley, Carlee (Joseph) Williams, Isaiah Allickson; 4 great-grandchildren, Rhett and Brynn Coulter, Blaise Feddema, and Joseph Williams; sisters-in-law, Elaine Habeck, Shakopee, Mn. and Karen (Richard) Rocklewitz, Santa Rosa, California, Betty (Dennis) Schmieg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Andy was proceeded in by his parents, Joseph F. and Esther L. Regenscheid; daughter, Christine Regenscheid Allickson; brothers, Joseph H. and Bernard A. Regenscheid; parents-in-law, Ben and Florence Mager; and brother, Eugene; and sister- in-law, Barb Mager.