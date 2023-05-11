A family that shoots together, stays together. And one of them is opening a business together.
After closing on a Highway 99 storefront on April 25, brother and sister Darin and Jody Younger, along with her husband Mike Wolbrink, are firing on all cylinders to get their new firearms store Younger Gunworks up and running in Le Center this summer.
Drivers passing through Le Center have likely seen the trio hard at work fixing up the property on 16 E. Derrynane St., adjacent to Beer, Oil and Tire, as they renovate the space into a one-stop shop for gun sales, gunsmithing, customization, training and much more.
Darin Younger, a Montgomery postal worker, has been fascinated by firearms ever since his father showed him how to fire a 12-gauge shotgun at 5 or 6 years old. From a childhood spent picking up pistol-shaped twigs, Darin grew up to become an avid hunter and serve as a soldier in the Marines.
That affection for artillery runs in the family. Growing up in Northfield, Jody has hunted since she was 14 years old and was the only girl in her class to take firearms training.
Wolbrink has extensive training in weaponry from his career in the United States Army, where he served as an Airborne Ranger and was stationed in Panama and Iraq, to his days competitive shooting at Wheaton College. and his experience as a concealed carry instructor.
With a shared enthusiasm for smoking barrels, it seems inevitable that the family would come together to create Younger Gunworks, but it wasn’t until around three years ago that the business began to take shape.
Crafting a business
Putting aside the Army-Marine rivalry, Darin and Wolbrink regularly got together to build guns as a hobby. As time went on, Wolbrink introduced Darin to the annual SHOT Show (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show) in Las Vegas and the pair decided to participate. But in their interaction with other dealers, Darin said they encountered some who were dishonest and would price-gouge their customers.
“Decent people need to be honest, so we felt that we could do a lot better job than others, just with being kind to people, respectful and not judgemental,” said Darin.
Jody said one of the final straws came when they saw a pastor and colleague overcharged $300 on a gun.
“It’s not uncommon, I guess, in the gun industry to gouge people, so the guys were like ‘This is wrong; let’s do something about this,’” said Jody.
Inspired to run a better business, the pair acquired a federal firearms license and launched Younger Gunworks out of Darin’s home in Northfield in 2021. While the setup allowed Darin to sell firearms, he wasn’t permitted to conduct transfers, causing him to miss a significant amount of potential clients.
Darin had his eye on a number of buildings to move into, but nothing seemed to pan out. That was until he drove through Le Center one Sunday morning en route to pick up packages from St. Peter.
Spotting the “for sale” sign on the vacant Le Center storefront, Darin’s prayers were answered. He reached out to Jody and Wolbrink to take a tour through the building and found Le Center was the community they had been waiting for.
“Just with everybody in town and how they welcomed us, it was amazing,” said Darin.
Plenty on offer
With a motto of “We’ll give you our best, every day,” the Younger Gunworks owners emphasized their intent to give customers the best deals they can. The store operates on a model of minimizing overhead costs and regularly updating their stock to accommodate the fluctuating prices of the gun market to keep prices low.
“We’re kind of like the Aldi of gun stores,” said Darin. “We get new stuff in every day. We don’t have that overhead.”
Those who can’t find what they’re looking for in store will be able to browse Younger Gunworks soon-to-be launched website, which sources firearms from around 20 different wholesalers. Customers will be able to sit down with staff to find the exact model they want and have it delivered to the store within two or three days of ordering.
In addition to gun sales and transfers, the trio are taking advantage of the brick and mortar location to offer new specialty services to gun owners. Jody noted that many gun owners spent their firearms budget during the pandemic, so the store is focusing on providing customers with opportunities to customize their weapons.
Darin and Jody are both becoming licensed in applying cerakote. The thin, ceramic coating can be used to apply a boundless variety of different colors and patterns to firearms, parts and equipment.
Meanwhile, Wolbrink will be offering laser engravings with a machine that can etch intricate patterns, words and symbols into metals. Designs will be customized to fit the buyer’s requests.
“We’ll sit down here and discuss what you want it to look like, and then we’ll come up with a plan, kind of like a tattoo,” said Darin. “We want the customer to give us their input; we want to hear what the customer wants. We don’t want to sell them what we want.”
Patrons may also opt to have individual parts, like magazines, customized at the store and delivered through the mail as a gift. But it’s not just guns and accessories that can be coated or engraved. The owners will service tumblers, business cards, coasters and other merchandise.
“It’s endless. Whatever a graphic designer can put into the machine is what we can get out,” said Darin.
Younger Gunworks will also offer gunsmithing and modification services, as well as laser boresighting and scope mounting. Patrons will also have access to rapid gun cleaning through the use of ultrasonic machines.
“It cleans it really, really well and really fast, and then we can oil it up,” said Wolbrink. “Somebody can come in $50 later, and they have a brand new clean and oiled gun ready to go.”
On top of these services, Younger Gunworks will occasionally bring in national firearms instructors to offer training to law enforcement and community members.
Customers may also attempt to enhance their aim and technique in a simulated shooting gallery. Participants attach a Mantis device to their firearm which emits a laser beam and tracks the shooter’s accuracy and movement. The shooter can then run through a variety of scenarios, such as a hostage situation, presented on a digital wall projection. As the customer completes the scenario, real-time data is delivered to the Mantis application on their smartphone and provides an evaluation of their performance.
Younger Gunworks is aiming for a soft opening date of June 19, followed by a larger grand opening in August.