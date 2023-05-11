A family that shoots together, stays together. And one of them is opening a business together.

Younger Gunworks

(Left to right) Diane Younger, Darin Younger, Jody Younger and Mike Wolbrink are opening Younger Gunworks in Le Center this summer. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments