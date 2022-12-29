The year 2022 was the start of a new beginning for Le Sueur County.
Following two years of pandemic-induced shutdowns and social distancing, Le Sueur County began to transition back to normalcy.
But with that transition has come a wave of change in the Le Sueur, Le Center and Cleveland communities and in local leadership. This year’s elections have brought a new elementary school building to Le Sueur, a new mayor to Le Center and a new commissioner to the County Board. Both Le Sueur and Le Center welcomed new police chiefs.
As the city of Le Sueur debuted its fully renovated festival street, Le Sueur County continued its mission of bringing high speed internet to every home.
In a year of highs and lows, the lowest was the shocking death of a Titan graduate and budding teacher.
These are the Top 10 stories of 2022:
1. Voters support single-campus Le Sueur-Henderson district
Voters in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District showed their support for a new PreK-5 Elementary building at the ballot box, casting 53% of the vote (1,219 total) in favor of the first question on the referendum. About 47% of the electorate voted against (1,080 total).
The vote authorized Le Sueur-Henderson to bond for up to $39.9 million in general obligation bonds to build a two-story PreK-5 building on the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School campus, demolish Park Elementary and move Hilltop students to the new site, creating a PreK-12 single-campus district.
The success of the first question signified a major swing in public support from the school district’s previous attempt to pass bond referendum. The November 2021 proposal, which requested $50 million to support a Pre-K-3 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson, renovations to Hilltop Elementary and the demolition of Park Elementary, was rejected by 58% of voters.
In both elections, the fate of Hilltop Elementary served as a dividing line between the two communities. In contrast to last year’s proposal, which would have invested dollars into upgrading Hilltop Elementary, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District announced ahead of the August referendum that Hilltop would be converted into an alternative learning center regardless of the vote’s outcome.
The new PreK-5 building is planned to be 90,000 square feet in total, two stories tall and feature a modernized design reflective of trends in contemporary elementary schools. Concept images showcased by the Le Sueur-Henderson School District emphasized natural lighting in classrooms and bright colors integrated in both homerooms and hallways.
Elementary school children will enter the building from an east facing entry on Kingsway Drive. Bus and parent drop-off lanes will run through a new staff and visitor parking lot with more than 90 available parking spaces. The lot will be accessible from a new entry directly across from Sherwood Drive.
The elementary school building will feature two doors, one for preschoolers and one for elementary students. Doors will be electronically secured and feature large windows staff could peer through before allowing visitors to enter.
The building also comes equipped with a storm shelter and wrestling room, its own kitchen and cafeteria, purposefully designed special education classrooms, full air conditioning and its own gymnasium with a state-mandated minimum of at least two cross courts.
Following the referendum, a community task force assembled by the school district began drafting a design for the new building. Construction is launching next year.
2. Elections usher in new leadership in Le Center, Le Sueur, County
The 2022 elections brought major changes to leadership in the Cities of Le Center and Le Sueur and the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners.
Following Le Center Mayor Josh Fredrickson’s retirement after 10 years, Le Center residents chose a new mayor to lead the city and elected two community members to the City Council.
Coming in just shy of 51% of the vote, City Councilor Christian Harmeyer was elected Mayor of Le Center in a threeway race with 397 total votes.
“It’s an honor to be voted Le Center mayor,” said Harmeyer. “I’ve been on the City Council for 10 years now and, working with the council we’ve had, it’s been awesome. I’m lucky we still have a couple people still on there. Collin Scott is still on there. Jenny Weiers is still on there, so we have a lot of good experience coming back and we just have to take these people that are coming back and the new faces to where we want Le Center to go.”
The Le Center City Council featured a tight race between four candidates for two seats on the body. Le Center Police Sgt. Dan Steffen was the top vote-getter, receiving nearly 36% of the vote (492 in total) and City Councilor Jennifer Weiers snagged re-election with 26% of the vote (357 total).
In a tight race to represent Le Center, Waterville and Kilkenny communities on the County Board of Commissioners, newcomer David Preisler unseated Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Lance Wetzel by around a 90-vote margin.
Preisler is a Le Center resident and recently retired CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association.
On the Le Sueur City Council, newcomer Mike Touhey, Mike Touhey, a 40-year resident of Le Sueur and retired director of Le Sueur Incorporated, defeated incumbent City Councilor Newell Krogmann in the special election with 57% of the vote (740 total).
Outside the special election, Councilors Mark Huntington, Pam Williams and Marvin Sullivan were re-elected unopposed.
3. Joe Roby appointed Le Sueur City Administrator
Interim City Administrator and long-time Le Sueur resident Joe Roby was offered the job of City Administrator by the City Council,
The selected finalist has been employed at the City of Le Sueur since January of last year as the city finance director. In the private sector, Roby was employed as finance manager at Ridgeview Le Sueur Medical Center for nearly 10 years. He also worked as a finance manager and global finance coordinator for IBM.
In addition to his work for the city, Roby served as Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Treasurer for three years until his appointment as Interim City Administrator.
The finance director picked up the administrative role following former City Administrator Jasper Kruggel’s resignation.
“The direction the city is going is bright. If I wasn’t optimistic about it, I wouldn’t have put my name in the hat,” said Roby. “I’m really excited. This is the community I care about passionately. My wife and I chose to raise our kids in this small town because we believed it offered the most promise for a young family and whatever I can do here at city hall to encourage positive growth and development — I want to do it.”
4. Le Sueur, Le Center welcome new police chiefs
Longtime police chiefs in Le Sueur and Le Center retired this year, bringing new leadership to the two communities.
The Le Center Police Department rang in the new year with a major staffing shakeup. On Dec. 30, 2021 after 33 years of serving the Le Sueur Police Department, Chief Robert Pfarr handed his badge over to the city’s new Police Chief, Derek Carlsrud.
After nearly 33 years serving the city of Le Sueur, Police Chief Mark Kelly announced his retirement in February.
It’s a decision that Kelly had anticipated for quite a while. Over the past two years, Le Sueur Police Captain Aaron Thieke had been training to succeed Kelly. On March 1, Thieke began his tenure as the new Le Sueur chief of police.
Heading a police department was a 16-year career goal that finally came true for Thieke.
5. Young woman killed in house explosion was TCU graduate, future teacher
A young woman was killed late Saturday, Feb. 26 after a house reportedly exploded in rural Le Sueur County, 6 miles northeast of Le Center. That young woman was Kailey Mach, a Tri-City United graduate, and a budding educator.
Mach graduated from TCU high school in 2019 and began working for the district as a KidZone leader in the before and after school childcare program, starting in her junior or senior year of high school.
“She was viewed as a person that treated people right,” said Tri-City United Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. “She definitely impacted people and was very involved. The kind of student we, as administrators, want in our building.”
In her days as a Titan, Mach was active on the dance team and the school band while also maintaining a good academic record. She was a recipient of the Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Scholarship, Le Center Community Club Scholarship and the Kolacky Days Miss Congeniality Scholarship.
She was attending Augsburg University with plans to become a kindergarten teacher at the time of her sudden death. While working as a preschool aid for Tri-City United, Mach was also in talks to begin student teaching at the elementary school next year.
Mach’s passion for education was rivaled by her passion for Czech heritage. She represented the city of Montgomery as a member of the Kolacky Days Royal Court and was named Miss Congeniality in 2018. She was also a 2015 Czech Heritage Jr. Royalty ambassador and was a junior director of the Domaci Czech Folk Dancers.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an explosion and fire on 211th Avenue in rural Lexington Township Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. Emergency responders determined that the “house had exploded,” causing the house to collapse and start on fire.
The Sheriff’s Office said it was the residence of Aric Holicky and his family, but they were away from the home. A 20-year-old woman, Kailey Mach, was house sitting, though, watching the dogs.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located Mach’s body in the basement.
Investigators later found a leak in the gas line, just outside the residence, and the leak allowed the LP Gas to seep into the dirt. The gas then migrated through the earth to the basement foundation and into the basement level, where eventually enough of the LP Gas built-up and was ignited, causing the explosion and fire.
6. Le Center Fire parties with the community for 125th anniversary
On this one occasion, the Le Center Fire Department effectively brought down the house, rather than keeping it up.
The Department’s 125th anniversary celebration kindled the interest of hundreds of visitors on Saturday, June 25. Featuring a parade, concert and fire hose tournament, the anniversary was alight with activities for attendees to see and experience.
“We’ve always had good support from the community whether its for the anniversary or in general,” said Dean Blaschko of the Le Center Fire Department. “It’s always great to have this community help us.”
Sunny and clear skies were just what the 125th anniversary needed as the event kicked off with a 2 p.m. parade down Main Street and Lexington Avenue. Fire Departments from around the area including Le Sueur, Kilkenny, Montgomery, New Prague, Cleveland and Belle Plaine joined Le Center in the parade alongside emergency responders and local businesses.
The parade lead into the main event at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. Food vendors and a beer garden satiated guests’ stomachs as they waited for the amateur water fight competition to begin.
Eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competed in gendered divisions before a crowd of over 200 people to determine who would be named the reigning water fight champion. Each team wielded a fire hose and were tasked with pushing a barrel across the goal line on the opposing team’s side. Whoever scored the best two out of three advanced to the next round.
After the high pressure competition was complete, Chaska and Belle Plaine took the top spots and trophies in the men’s tournament, placing first and second respectively. The ladies of the Le Center Ambulance were declared the champions of the women’s division while Cleveland Auxiliary came in second place.
The festivities also included a visit from the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, a fire safety demonstration and a concert series headlined by Arch Allies.
7. Le Sueur County broadband proposal earns state backing
A proposal to connect up to 222 rural Le Sueur County households to high speed internet is ready to launch with the backing of the state of Minnesota.
Bevcomm’s planned fiber-optic network, serving Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon townships, was one of 61 projects benefiting from nearly $100 million in state Border to Border grants.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded a $941,000 grant to the $1.9 million project, which will offer 1 Gbps upstream and downstream connection speeds to a swath of unserved residences, businesses and farms located south and west of the city of Montgomery and north of the city of Le Center.
“We’re excited. It’s going to bring needed broadband services to rural areas,” said Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin.
The project is focused primarily in Montgomery Township, in which up to 152 locations could benefit. An estimated 89 homes in Lexington Township and six homes in Sharon Township could access coverage as well.
The nearly $99.6 million slate of Border-to-Border grants announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday set the record for Minnesota’s largest single investment in broadband infrastructure. Over 33,000 homes and businesses across 48 counties are anticipated to receive broadband coverage.
The funding represents a massive expansion of the Border-to-Border program. This single investment of $99.6 million is equivalent to over three-quarters of total Border-to-Border grant dollars distributed since its inception in 2014. Up to this point, DEED had provided nearly $130 million in Border-to-Border grants to provide high speed internet access to more than 57,000 homes and businesses.
8. Lucky Lure opens doors, Friendly Confines closes
This year, Le Sueur County lost a long-time pizza place while gaining a new pizza delivery service.
In March, Lucky Lure Pizzaria opened a second location Cleveland to meet the demand for Italian food in Cleveland, Le Center and rural Le Sueur County. Lucky Lure’s delivery service is intended to accommodate the needs of its rural and lakeside customers, even carrying pizza out on the ice during ice-fishing season.
For nearly 13 years, the Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe has been the go-to destination in Le Sueur for fresh, brick oven pizza, specialty cheeses and soft-serve ice cream. But on Aug. 25, Friendly Confines shuttered its doors for good.
The dairy dealer was a staple of the Le Sueur community since 2009 and was a major source of locally produced cheeses by Agropur and formerly the Le Sueur Cheese Company under the ownership of Davisco.
“The shoppe closing is based on strategic business decisions,” Agropur said in a statement. “Closing a facility is never an easy thing to do. The human capital team is working with the employees to provide any required support. We appreciate Agropur employees and local customers for their years of support.”
9. Emerald ash borer discovered in Le Sueur
The Emerald Ash Borer is officially in town. The ash tree-devouring beetle was discovered in both Le Sueur and St. Peter on July 13 by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
The insect was discovered just four months after emerald ash borer was sighted for the first time in Le Sueur County in New Prague’s Memorial Park in March.
Though the discovery of the invasive species is recent, it’s likely the emerald ash borer has been living in the urban forest for years.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. But because the EAB’s telltale S-shaped galleries occur beneath the surface, trees are often terribly sick before the damage is noticeable.
Though most emerald ash borer spread to nearby trees within one or two miles per year, a subset of the beetle population may travel even longer distances, forming satellite infestations. EAB migration is often aided by human activity, primarily the transportation of wood.
As a result, any ash tree in Le Sueur and St. Peter may be at risk of infection. The emerald ash borer is especially problematic for both communities, due to the high population of ash trees. In Le Sueur, ash trees are the most common species in the urban forest, making up 18% (529) of 2,887 documented on public property or right of way.
To combat the destruction of the emerald ash borer, both communities initiated efforts to diversify the local foliage through removing and replacing ash trees on public property.
Staff hope to remove and replace ash trees across the entire city in a series of phases dependent on grant funding. Downtown Le Sueur would be covered in phase 2, followed by northern Le Sueur in phase 3 and southeast Le Sueur in phase 4. On average, 125 ash trees would be removed per phase.
“The downfall of EAB is the economic cost of it all,” said Public Works Manager Scott Schroeder. “I figure there’s 529, that’s a lot of trees to cut down. That’s probably well over three quarters of a million dollars if you were to contract that out. The idea of having these phases is to break it up.”
10. TriFest shakes the town with first student-led rock show
Audiences were treated to a spectacle of student talent as the Tri-City United student body launched its first ever rock concert.
The inaugural debut of TriFest displayed a level of technical and musical prowess rarely seen in a high school production. TriFest founder and director and high school social studies teacher Carey Langer’s promises of a full blown rock concert came to fruition on the show’s first outing.
“This is not a variety show, talent show, musical, or rock opera,” said Langer. “This is a full blown rock show like you’d expect to see if you attended any big touring shows on the circuit.”
The final product was fully student run. Students not only performed as vocalists, instrumentalists on guitar, drums, bass, keyboard and horns, and dancers, they were also decision-makers behind songs, choreography, costumes and technical effects.
This year’s theme was “Rock This Town” and featured famous songs all the way back to 1957’s “At the Hop” by Danny & the Juniors to 2004’s “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani. The song “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats was also performed at the end of the show.