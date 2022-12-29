LCN Year in Review.png

The year 2022 was the start of a new beginning for Le Sueur County.


A concept design for the proposed Pre-K-5 Elementary School building on the Le Sueur-Henderson campus. The proposed building is two stories tall and 90,000 square feet. (Courtesy of LS-H)
Voters cast their ballots at Le Sueur City Hall at the 2022 midterm elections. (Carson Hugehs photos/southernminn.com)
Interim City Administrator and Le Sueur Finance Director Joe Roby was offered the role of City Administrator at the Monday council meeting. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur Police Captain Aaron Thieke, left, will take over as Le Sueur police chief following the retirement of Chief Bruce Kelly, right. Kelly served the Le Sueur Police Department for nearly 33 years and spent 22 of those years leading the department. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Since joining the Le Center PD in 2019, Derek Carlsrud has succeeded Police Chief Robert Pfarr as the new Police Chief. Carlsrud was sworn in at the end of last year and officially took the reigns of the department on Jan. 3. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
20-year old Augsburg student and Tri-City United graduate Kailey Mach was killed in a house explosion in Le Center while house sitting. Mach was on her way to pursuing a career in education. (File photos/southernminn.com)
Pageant Board members put together a tribute to Kailey Mach, who was killed Feb. 26. She had plans to run as a contestant for the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant this year, and was named the 2022-2023 honorary Miss Congeniality. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The amateur water fight competition brought out teams from communities all across the surrounding area itching for a chance to win the first and second place trophies. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Bevcomm, in partnership with Le Sueur County, was awarded a $940,000 Border-to-Border grant to construct a fiber optic network reaching over 200 rural households and businesses in Montgomery, Lexington and Sharon Townships. The purple border represents the proposed project area. Locations in red are unserved by high speed internet and locations shaded purple are currently underserved.
Lucky Lure Kitchen Manaer Ryan White prepares a meat lover’s pizza at the new Cleveland location. The kitchen facilities are practically identical to those in the Madison Lake location.

Kirk Litynski, of Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe, serves Community Education students some pizza. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Emerald ash borers are highly destructive insects that kill ash trees. They are metallic green and about a half-inch long. (AP Photo/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
Austin Testermen, MacKenzie Holmbo, Olivia Skluzacek, Alissa Napper and AJ Krugerud put on their leather jackets and put another one in the jukebox, singing “I Love Rock n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

