Le Sueur homeowners are likely to see a heftier tax bill due to a 13% levy increase and skyrocketing property values. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The city of Le Sueur slashed around a quarter of its preliminary levy increase for 2023, but between a tax hike still remaining in the double-digits and skyrocketing home values, Le Sueur residents can expect a heftier tax bill come spring.


