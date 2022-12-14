The city of Le Sueur slashed around a quarter of its preliminary levy increase for 2023, but between a tax hike still remaining in the double-digits and skyrocketing home values, Le Sueur residents can expect a heftier tax bill come spring.
On Monday, the Le Sueur City Council approved a finalized levy of $3.5 million, a 13% increase over last year's sum. Within the last three months, the city shaved over $100,000 off the preliminary 16.8% levy increase approved back in September.
Approximately a third of the levy increase ($140,000) was attributed to a restructuring of the Le Sueur Police Department into being entirely staffed by full-time officers. Officer salaries were raised as well through new union contracts.
City Administrator Joe Roby said the police officer labor market has become so competitive that it is no longer cost effective to continue to staff part-time officers over full-time employees.
Due to the nationwide shortage of police officers, part-time police officers are inundated with job offers from other cities as soon as the city of Le Sueur has finished training them.
“By the time you sink $5,000 into [training] them they’re gone in another full-time position and we’re back posting the position," said Roby. "In the meantime, until we can find another part-time officer, we’re paying all our other officers overtime.”
Through abandoning the part-time model, Roby said the city will save money in the long-run that would be spent on overtime and training and hiring new officers, and would provide better service by being less reliant on inexperienced new hires.
"Ultimately the costs to the city both in real dollars, staff-time and service to community the costs are much greater," said Roby. "No matter how good a part-time officer is, it costs more money because they don’t stay as long and the level of service you get frankly is not there."
Another significant driver of costs is an estimated 20% increase in expenses related to workers' comp insurance, general liability insurance, utilities, and fuel amid rising rates and inflation.
The city's public employee insurance program (PEIP) rates alone are increasing by 47%, accounting for a $60,000 increase to the levy. Roby said the city is currently in the middle of a two-year contract with its provider and cannot change providers without breaching contract.
“We are right in the middle of that contract. Statutorily, there is no way for the city to get out of that contract unless a year-to-year increase exceeds 50%,” said Roby.
The levy assigns a 20% increase in tax funding for the Community Center. While revenues are projected to increase by 19% in light of continued membership gains over the past year and the addition of a golf simulator, bumps in utility costs and lifeguard wages are anticipated to offset the new revenues. The indoor pool will continue to remain closed through 2023.
To reduce the tax burden, the city cut the capital levy infrastructure improvement projects by $110,000. The city's budget for annual street maintenance took one of the greatest hits.
In order to keep up with the city's street maintenance plan, Roby said the city should be funneling around $600,000 into its roads annually. But this year's capital improvement budget for streets has been reduced to $275,000 for contract services and basic repairs.
The preliminary budget initially allocated $375,000 to streets, but $100,000 was taken out of the maintenance fund to purchase a mandated encryption upgrade for police wireless radios. But if the city receives dollars from the federal government to subsidize the upgrades, the money could be moved back into the streets budget at a later date.
The total $590,000 capital improvement budget was pared down by city staff from a list of $750,000 in capital improvements in the preliminary levy.
The city further reduced the proposed levy by $65,000 through extending the deadline for the Hwy. 169 abatement fund from 2026 to 2030.
It's not just additional expenses that are impacting residents' tax bills. Following county assessments on local properties, Le Sueur's tax capacity leapt up by over 19% — the single largest year-to-year jump in tax capacity in at least eight years.
An increase to the tax capacity can sometimes help soften the blow of higher taxes, as it often stems from new development that can help share the tax burden.
However, this increase to tax capacity is more related to increasing property values amid a hot housing market. As a result, many property owners will face an additional charge on their tax bill, because of their rising home value.
Homeowners are also holding a larger share of the city tax burden. Within the last five years, residential properties went from making up 43% of the city's tax base to 62%.
Property owners whose home values remained static would actually see a tax cut. Due to the increase in tax capacity, the city can collect more revenue, while lowering the tax rate by 4.7%. But, again, most properties are not remaining static and are instead seeing significant increases to value.
Multiple community members came to Monday's public hearing reporting that their taxes were rising by over 25%. One resident and business owner said his home value rose by $90,000 over last year and was now struggling with the new tax rate.
“It’s killing us," the resident said. "That raises my tax burden to $8,524 for the city of Le Sueur. I can’t hardly do this. I just started my business full-time, and it’s coming along. I like Le Sueur a lot; our daughter likes to go to school here, but it’s pushing us out.”
Mike Touhey, who will be joining the City Council next month, criticized what he considered a disproportionate amount of tax dollars going to the Community Center. He pointed out that around 24% of the levy was going toward the facility, but Touhey suggested less than 10% of the community uses it.
"I’m going to suggest that we look seriously at selling that facility for a dollar — with stipulations — to a YMCA, to a fitness chain, something not unlike what happened with the hospital and the nursing home," said Touhey. "I understand the angst; I understand the handwringing; but it worked up there.”
Councilor Newell Krogmann said the council, city staff and Personnel and Budget Committee did everything they could to keep taxes at a manageable level while maintaining service.
"I can assure you, Personnel and Budget working with the staff looked at all the possible angles we could think of to maintain service to our citizens, to maintain public safety," said Krogmann. "I am convinced that we’re going to get a better police force, therefore better public safety, if we do this."
The city is just one of three major taxing property tax authorities, along with the county and school district.