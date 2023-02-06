Snow King and Queen

Snow King Willy Sampson and Snow Queen Lexi Terwedo sit in their royal thrones. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Sueur-Henderson has welcomed new Snow Week Royalty.


LS-H Snow Week Court

The Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Week Royal Court. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Queen candidates

The Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Queen candidates (left to right): Dylan Graff, Chloe Brandt, Lexi Terwedo, Melanie Smykalski and Bella Holloway. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow King Candidates

Snow King candidates (left to right): Carter Wilmes, Justin Terwedo, Dylan Graff, Joe Fixsen and Willy Sampson line up to see who will be crowned. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Willy Sampson

Dylan Graff and Joe Fixsen applaud the newly-crowned Snow King Willy Sampson. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Queen coronation

Candidates Lexi Terwedo, Chloe Brandt, Ella Nesbit, Melanie Smykalski and Bella Holloway line up as Willy Sampson prepares to place the tiara on the Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lexi Terwedo

Lexi Terwedo is crowned Le Sueur-Henderson Snow Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Snow Week coronation

Willy Sampson and Lexi Terwedo addressed the audience after being crowned Snow King and Queen. They encouraged students to participate in the Snow Week events and activities. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments