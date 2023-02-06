Willy Sampson and Lexi Terwedo addressed the audience after being crowned Snow King and Queen. They encouraged students to participate in the Snow Week events and activities. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur-Henderson has welcomed new Snow Week Royalty.
From a select group of 10 candidates, students Willy Sampson and Lexi Terwedo were crowned Snow Week King and Snow Week Queen in the high school auditorium on Monday, Feb. 6.
Sampson was one of five candidates nominated for the Snow King crown, including Joe Fixsen, Dylan Graff, Justin Terwedo and Carter Wilmes.
Terwedo was joined on the stage with Queen candidates Chloe Brandt, Bella Holloway, Ella Nesbit and Melanie Smykalski.
The coronation kicks off a full week of dress-up days and activities at LS-H Middle School/High School. On the same day, were challenged to dress themselves for school without using a mirror for No Mirror Monday and practice their half court shot in the gym at lunchtime.
On Tuesday, students have the option to dress like it’s the 1980’s or dress like they’re in their 80’s, and see how low they can go in lunchtime limbo.
It’s a battle between cowboys and aliens on Wednesday. The competition between the wild west and the space age plays out in dress-up and the lunchtime tug of war.
The Snow Week royal court will be putting on a show for the high school on Wednesday with the help of their favorite teachers for Dancing with the Staff. The candidates and junior royalty will each pick one of their favorite faculty or staff members to dance with on the Le Sueur-Henderson stage.
On Thursday, students dressed as either athletes or mathletes will compete in a round of musical chairs.
The celebration continues on Friday as students can choose to dress up for a warm front or a cold front and play lightning at lunch.
Snow Week concludes on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a showing of the film Top Gun: Maverick at 8 p.m. With the purchase of a $5 admission ticket in the commons, students will be able to see the movie, access concessions and bring a lawn chair if they choose. No blankets or pillows are allowed, however.