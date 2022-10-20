It’s that time of year for trick-or-treating, haunted houses and costume parties. Here’s how people are celebrating Halloween in Le Sueur County.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the second annual community-sponsored Trunk or Treat is coming to Le Center. Families can stop by the corner of Waterville and East Sharon between 4-7 p.m. to pick up candy from a half-dozen decorated vehicles.
“It feels really good. I enjoy doing community events,” said Kristin Nepper of Ultimate Boost Nutrition. “It’s always nice to see who is going to step up.”
Nepper is attending this year’s trunk or treat as a bear after kickstarting the event last year. In addition to Ultimate Boost Nutrition, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roadrunner Repair, the Hogan Family, Maud Borup and First State Bank will be setting up stations at Tunk or Treat as well.
The Le Center Public Library is celebrating the fall season with paper pumpkin and apple crafting on Oct. 25 from 6-7 p.m. This adult-geared papercrafting class will help add some pumpkin spice to your home decor.
On Friday, Oct. 28 the Tri-City United Le Center Parent Teacher Organization is hosting a family Halloween dance at the Le Center American Legion from 6-8 p.m for kids between the ages of PreK-4th grade. The night will feature a DJ, games and a costume contest with prizes for the best dressed. Admission is $5.
Celebrate Halloween with wines and spirits on Oct. 28 with Halloween at Chankaska. The night of dancing, drag and drinks begins at 7 p.m. with entertainment by Mankato drag troupe Drag Me With a Spoon and music by Triple Falls Dj. Tickets are $25.
Kids ages 5-8 are invited to create spooky slime and play games at the Le Sueur Public Library’s free Hocus Pocus Party on Oct. 29 from 10-11 a.m.
Just for Kix Le Center is operating a Halloween Camp and Show that’s sure to be graveyard smash. Parents can register their kids between the ages of 3 and first grade for a morning dance camp on Oct. 29.
From 9-11 a.m. kids will practice the Halloween dance, participate in pumpkin painting, play games and and receive a goodie bag before performing the dance at Tri-City United Le Center at 11:30 a.m. Participating kids must be registered for $30 by Oct. 28. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
On Oct. 29, the Le Center Municipal Liquor Store is hosting a Halloween Bash with live music by Shenanigans at 7 p.m. and a costume contest at 10 p.m.
Le Center American Legion Post 108 is hosting its own Halloween Party on Sunday Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. The celebration includes drinks, a DJ and karaoke.
The City of Le Sueur’s annual Halloween tradition Trick or Treat on Main is returning on Oct. 31 from 3:30-5 p.m. for kids ages 12 and under. The daytime trick-or-treat is one of the best times of year to take a tour of the Le Sueur downtown area as businesses all around Main Street will be handing out candy and hanging spooky decorations.