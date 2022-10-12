There are three candidates running for Mayor of Cleveland.
The candidates include incumbent Mayor Don McCabe, City Councilor Nancy Gens and Erik Hansen.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Don McCabe
Age: 54
Occupation: Financial Analyst with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from Saint John's University, Collegeville, MN
I have lived in the Cleveland Community for most of my life and raised three children that attended the Cleveland Public School. I have been the Cleveland Mayor for the last four years and was a Cleveland City Council Person for four years prior to being Mayor. I am a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Cleveland. I am also a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Cleveland helping raise funds to support various community causes.
Nancy Gens
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired Le Sueur County Asssessor
Education: Graduate of St. Peter High School and Hutchinson Area Vo-Tech, n/k/a Ridgewater College
I am a current member of the Cleveland City Council. I have a total of 10 years of experience in city government. My daughter graduated from Cleveland. I have been a resident of Cleveland for 29 years and during that time I have volunteered for many school and community events. I'm also an active member at my local church.
Erik Hansen
Age: 59
Occupation: Minnesota DNR (Seasonal), Event Planner (Parties+Weddings), Floral Designer
Education: Degree in Floral Arts & Sciences and Horticulture, Koehler & Dramm Institute, Mpls. English Silver Service Training Certification, London, England
I am a transplant from the St. Paul suburb of Eagan. Moving to rural Cleveland was the best decision I ever made. The people are friendly and very welcoming. Although, I am not a politician, I was pleased to learn many residents shared my Conservative leaning values, meaning we prefer "common sense" solutions over petty politics. We fly our country's flag with pride, treat each other with respect, and watch out for our neighbors. It's the American way and we should be ever vigilant that our Constitutional rights stay protected. I served in the Army and I am an active member of the Cleveland American Legion.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Don McCabe: I am running for office because I enjoy visiting with city residents and doing my best to address their concerns. I think that we have an awesome small town community and I want to help maintain that and make this a place where people want to live and raise their families. It is a constant struggle to maintain city infrastructure and I think my accounting and finance background can help us manage our limited resources to the fullest. I am very proud of our community and am honored to serve its residents.
Nancy Gens: I have always had an interest in running for mayor and feel now is the right time since I'm retired and can devote my time and energy to this important position. I feel my 36 year career in public employment is an asset. I worked as a county assessor for many years and have an understanding of Minnesota's complicated property tax system, county zoning laws, assessments, etc.
The main issues we need to work on: growing our tax base with new housing developments and recruiting new businesses. We need to continue working on our water issues. We need to keep an eye on spending. These are difficult times for everyone, and we need to make sure we are spending wisely. If elected, I would be transparent and keep an open line of communication.
Hansen: Public Safety is tops. Every citizen should be safe and feel safe. As far as I know our volunteer firefighters do not even get paid a small stipend. I have a problem with that.
We need to attract new investment. But certain issues need to be addressed. For example, decay is beginning to rear its ugly head ... I do not agree with the logic that we should skip affordable fix projects because we have "bigger fish to fry."
The main access down to Cherry Creek Park is from the opposite side of the neighborhood and visitors wouldn't have a clue. I would like to work with the County to see if we could 'revive' our iconic Methodist Church, boarded up with dust-covered historical items, which would help our tourism