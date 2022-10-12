There are five candidates competing for four seats on the Tri-City United School Board.
The candidates include incumbents Joshua Beulke, Cindy Flicek and Marsha Franek running for re-election as well as newcomers Hilary Birdsell and Jessi Schau.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Cindy Flicek and Marsha Franek did not respond to requests for comment.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Joshua Beulke
Age: 39
Occupation: Clinical Psychologist
Education: PhD in Clinical Psychology
I am a parent of three children in the TCU School District (ages 15, 12, and 3) and a local professional and business owner. I have resided in the district since high school.
Hilary Birdsell
Age: 37
Occupation: Family Consumer Science Teacher
Education: Undergraduate - Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Graduate - Master of Arts in Education from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
I have lived in Montgomery for the past 14 years after marrying my husband, Jason. We have three children; a senior, third grader, and 2-year-old. We are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montgomery, where I also teach Sunday School. I am involved in several community groups including: a 4-H leader for our club, Lucky Four, decorating chair for the Kolacky Days Pageant, and a member of the Montgomery Elementary PTO. I was the TCU High School dance coach from 2010-2015. I also served on both of the TCU Community Task Force on Facilities along with both referendum committees.
Jessi Schau
Age: 28
Occupation: Cosmetologist & Massage Therapist
Education: Lakeville North High School diploma, Aveda/Empire Beauty School.
I have lived in Lonsdale for two years and I’m still working on becoming a stronger presence in my community. I have gone to several School Board meetings and have spoken at them. I have also attended multiple events that our community has ran.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Joshua Beulke: I am invested in the TCU community and desire to continue giving back as a school board member. The most significant issues for the district are 1) returning to normal academics after the numerous restrictions imposed on the district during COVID-19 pandemic; and 2) ensuring students obtain a quality education that prepares them for the real world while keeping that education in line with the values of TCU families.
Hilary Birdsell: I have a unique opportunity to be both a teacher and a School Board member. I have been a family consumer science teacher for the past 15 years. Teaching after the pandemic is completely different; schools, staff, and students are not the same after the past two and a half years. Anyone working in education will tell you that last year was probably the hardest in their career. This is why we need to support all staff working within our school district and with our students. We need to support our teachers/staff and trust that the administration is making the best decisions affecting our schools on a daily basis because they are the ones in our classrooms and school buildings every day.
Jessi Schau: Why I’m running for school board seat is because I want to be a part of enhancing this great community by being a voice for our taxpayers and our children in the Tri-City United District.
What additional tools/programs can the School Board provide to improve student achievement?
Beulke: The best tool the school board can provide is effective, decisive governance of the TCU school system. This means holding the superintendent, administrators, teachers, and other staff accountable for the learning environment, instruction, and extracurricular experiences of our students.
Birdsell: We need to take all that we learned during the pandemic and apply it to our schools, staff, and students now. Going back to the “way things were” or “normal” is not an option. Middle and upper level students have an addiction to technology after COVID. There needs to be a way that teachers can utilize Chromebooks more effectively in the classroom, by limiting outside distractions within the classroom learning environment. Also, students at the middle level need opportunities for electives and choice within their schedule; they are starting to find their interests and looking at their future for a career path. Elective classes could reveal skill sets that might not be obvious in their other classes and help them see their strengths and opportunities.
Schau: I believe we need to have more options on scholarships, arts, PSEO and the trades.
What do you consider to be the greatest challenge facing Tri-City United Schools and how should the School Board work to address it?
Beulke: The greatest challenge facing TCU Schools is effectively navigating academic requirements from the State of Minnesota while ensuring that the education given to our students aligns with the values of our TCU families. As a school board member, I will work tirelessly to ensure the values of the families in the district are put first.
Birdsell: People are leaving the education profession in record numbers. We need to keep our staff working for TCU; it cannot just be a “stepping stone” in their career. We also need to attract and retain high-quality and dedicated staff. Every person working within a school is valuable and we need to pay them what they deserve. If staff can go to neighboring districts to get paid more, we need to address that here. Our schools have come far in the consolidation in the past 10 years: however, our three communities need to have equitable opportunities, so that our students receive a quality TCU education in whichever building they attend. We need to be United, to provide the best educational experience for all of our students.
Schau: The biggest issue is the student retention and maintaining transparency with the board. My overall goal as a board member is to ensure transparency and holding the district fiscally responsible, while looking out for the best interest of the taxpayers, students and the district as a whole.