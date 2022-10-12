There are four candidates running unopposed for four seats on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board.
The candidates include incumbent School Board Members Jenny Burns, Matt Hathaway, Gretchen Rehm and Brigid Tuck.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Jenny Burns
Age: 39
Occupation: Sales Operations Administrator
Education: BA in Marketing & Spanish
My connection with Le Sueur is through my husband. He grew up here and attended LS-H, and we’ve decided to raise our two boys because we love the small town feel and being close to family.
Matt Hathaway
Age: 46
Occupation: Director of Seed R & D at Seneca Foods
Education: Bachelor's from St John's University
My current involvement includes the LS-H School Board, Bulldog Hockey Operations, LS-H Little League Board, Blue and Gold Boosters, Bulldog Boosters, a participant in the Giant's Reality Challenge, After Prom, and as a youth athletic coach.
Gretchen Rehm
Age: 42
Occupation: Business Owner of Gretchen Rehm Financial
Education: Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations
We have lived in Henderson since 2005, we have three children who all attend LSH schools and we volunteer and belong to several youth sports associations in both communities. I have served on the School Board for four years.
Brigid Tuck
Age: 47
Occupation: Economist, University of Minnesota
Education: Master’s Degree in Applied Economics, Bachelors in Economics, LSH graduate
At LS-H, I have a daughter in her senior year and a son in 7th grade. They are active in sports and activities and I volunteer as much as I can. I have been the Chair of the LS-H School Board for four years. At the community level, I currently serve on the Le Sueur County Parks Board. I served for five years as the President of the Le Sueur Friends of the Library. My family is also active in 4H, Scouting, and with the Trap Team.
Brigid Tuck: I am running because I believe in LS-H’s mission to help every student contribute and succeed in life. At L-SH, our job is to help the youth of both communities grow into future workers, leaders, business owners, and community volunteers. We have fantastic staff members that care deeply about our students and our communities.
Finally, I serve with a very talented school board and I am excited to continue the work we have been doing for the past four years. Priorities going into the next four years include: building a new elementary that best serves the communities’ needs; continuing to build financial stability and further developing our curriculum to improve individual success.
Rehm: A new safe, healthy learning environment allows educators to get creative in the space they work, having a modern flexible learning environment fosters creativity, technology, and allows educators to adapt their classroom space to fit the unique needs of every student.
Tuck: The opportunities are clear. First, one location translates into more staff contact with students. Staff members will no longer need to travel between two buildings to provide key services, meaning they can spend more time focused on student achievement. Second, one building affords us additional flexibility with our staffing, which means we can target student needs. Third, we are being deliberate in building design — simple things, such as placing the stairs in more central locations or locating specialists near each other - reduces the amount of time kids spend in transit and increases individual learning time. Finally, having learning spaces that are properly heated, cooled, and ventilated means kids can be more focused on learning.
Declining enrollment has been a major issue facing the district. What steps should Le Sueur-Henderson take to retain current classes and generate interest from outside the district?