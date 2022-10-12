Danny O'Keefe

O’Keefe
Lance Wetzel

Wetzel
David Preisler Mug

Preisler
Steve Rohlfing Mug

Rohlfing

There are three seats on the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners up for election this November.

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments