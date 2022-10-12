There are three seats on the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners up for election this November.
County Commissioner Danny O'Keefe is running for re-election to the District 2 Seat, representing the City of Montgomery, Lexington Township, Montgomery Township, Ottawa Township and Sharon Township.
David Scheiber of Le Sueur filed to run against O'Keefe before his death in a drowning accident on Oct. 4, but his name will still appear on the ballot.
In District 4, representing the City of Le Center, City of Waterville, City of Kilkenny and Kilkenny, Cordova and Waterville Townships, incumbent Lance Wetzel faces a challenge from David Preisler.
Steve "Gump" Rohlfing is running unopposed for re-election for District 5 Commissioner, representing the City of Cleveland, City of Elysian, City of Kasota and Cleveland, Elysian, Kasota and Washington Townships.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Rohlfing received just the first two of the four questions below.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Danny O'Keefe
Age: 39
Occupation: Self employed/Owner of O'Keefe Meats
Education: High school
My Involvement in the community is: Captain of Le Sueur County Sherriff's Mounted Posse; member of the Le Sueur County Fair board; member of Le Center Community Club; Member of Le Center Chamber; Member of Fox Hollow Saddle Club
Lance Wetzel
Age: 41
Occupation: Maintenance/Custodial for Tri-City United School District
Education: Le Center High School Graduate
I am the former Mayor of Le Center and current County Commissioner for District 4. I joined the Le Center Fire Department when I was 18 years old and have been a volunteer firefighter for the last 22 years and am currently the 2nd Assistant Chief. I have been involved with the Le Center Ambulance as a former Commission Member and volunteer for the past 10 years. I am also a member of the Le Center Community Club since 2007, Le Center Sons of American Legion for six years, South Central EMS for nine years (currently Chair of the Board), South Central Emergency Communications Board for nine years (currently Vice-Chair), Minnesota Valley Council of Governments for 15+ years (current Chair) and Le Sueur County Officials Association for 10 years.
David Preisler
Age: 58
Occupation: Recently retired from a 35+ year career serving rural Minnesota, including 28 years as the CEO of Minnesota Pork Producers Association. I have been active in agriculture and rural development policy at the local, state and national level.
Education: Bachelors of Science Ag Education and Animal Science from North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND
Teri and I have lived in Le Center for 35 years and raised our sons Ethan and Cody. I was the Le Sueur County Ag Extension agent and we chose for this to be our home.
Previously I served on the Le Sueur County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Le Center School Board, including Board Chair. We are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church and I am a member of the Le Center Community
Club.
My work and connection in the broader rural community helped to pass the Ag 2 School Tax credit law lowering ag land property taxes.
Steve "Gump" Rohlfing
Age: 65
Occupation: Self Employed Livestock Producer
Education: Cleveland Public School, two years of college
I enjoy taking the time to visit and sharing stories with the locals, at church, school activities or town festivals. I’m always so grateful to all volunteers and business’s that come together to make each event possible.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Danny O'Keefe: I am running for re-election so that I can continue to be here for the people in the county when they have issues that come up or problems they may have. I think it is important to have somebody that will answer when problems or concerns may come up.
Lance Wetzel: I am running for re-election because I truly care about the people of our county. As a father, with two teenage boys and a 4-year-old daughter, I have always focused my views towards their future and societies as a whole. I believe the most important issues are inflation, decommissioning solar gardens and ordinance revisions. I really want to address this issue with the solar gardens because they have no prior history until current.
David Preisler: My passion has always been to serve rural MN. My business management and lobbying expertise will be a strong asset. I have years of applied skills in negotiating, developing and staying within budgets, and policy development.
Increased interest rates and an economy in or close to recession mean we need to be extra careful with taxpayers’ money. We need to invest wisely on behalf of residents. Our residents deserve for us to be excellent at core services of roads, bridges, public safety, and health and human services. I have experience and am prepared to work and bring that level of excellence to our county.
Our county also needs to re-examine its comprehensive land use plan to foster growth, housing, and enhance our quality of life.
Steve Rohlfing: When people ask, "why are running for re-election?" the answer is easy: I enjoy the job that I’m elected to do. I have a lot of support from my wife Lynell and our kids. Being a County Commissioner has its challenges, trying to make decisions that affect residents and landowners is not easy. A good friend of my told me when I was first elected, "base your decision on the information that you have presented to you." And finally I would like to thank all the people that live and work in Le Sueur County. Your the reason Le Sueur County is such great place live and work.
How should the county balance the needs of the county and public services with keeping property taxes at a manageable level?
O'Keefe: I believe it is very important to keep property taxes at a reasonable level.. It has diffidently been a challenge to do that in the past few years do to the inflation we have been seeing. We also have to remember that there are roads that have to be maintained as well as building up keep.
Wetzel: There needs to be a conservative view of the needs and future needs for the County. There will always be projects that need to be done and we need to continue to plan those accordingly. At our current inflation, many things are going up 10% or more and that really needs to be planned for to do any future projects within our County. Economic development is a priority due to our location and resources available, but also needs to be done on a manageable level.
Preisler: One of the ways to approach this is to grow our tax base. Currently homes and farmland pay the vast majority (over 85%) of county property taxes. We are behind neighboring counties in commercial/industrial property. Growing and diversifying our tax base would take pressure off of existing taxpayers.
I am a believer in benchmarking our spending against other counties of our same size to explore more efficient delivery of services while focusing on both quality and affordability. The current inflationary period we are in is very difficult on many families and especially on those on fixed incomes. We need to always think about that as decisions are made.
I will seek input from citizens and do my homework as we approach issues.
What are the greatest infrastructure needs of the county?
O'Keefe: Infrastructure needs in the county is always roads.. Roads are always a challenge in the county do to the four seasons we deal with here. The extreme temperature change is very hard on roads both asphalt and gravel.. Also we continue to try for more rural broadband and work with local providers and townships to get fiber to every home in the county.
Wetzel: The greatest need in our county is our roads. Our roadways take a beating between the seasons. We need to have more funding to maintain and stay on top of the roadways.
I believe our Government Center would be another priority. As long as I can remember, there has always been issues with lack of funding to completely and properly maintain the future of our great building. I do know people have questioned the remodel of the old Sherriff's Office to the new Public Health building. This project is not coming from levy dollars, this is being paid for by ARP federal dollars. If we did not use the money, it would of been taken back and given to somebody else.
Preisler: With over 500 miles of county roads, we need safe, quality roads for citizens, businesses, and farms. Most road funding comes from the state. I will actively lobby the legislature to grow funding for rural counties.
Broadband today is like electricity for previous generations. We can’t expect to grow our local economy without it. To attract people to live in our county, we need to provide a high quality of life. This includes amenities and a safe place to raise your family.
Our lakes are an asset that need to be enhanced. I believe agriculture and lakes can both thrive with research and creative partnerships. People are our greatest infrastructure. Voters should expect our county to work with cities,
townships, and schools in constructive partnerships.