There are three candidates running for re-election unopposed for the Le Sueur City Council and two candidates going head-to-head in a special election for the fourth open seat on the council.
Councilors Mark Huntington, Marvin Sullivan and Pam Williams are all running unopposed. Councilor Newell Krogmann and retired director of Le Sueur Incorporated Mike Touhey are competing for the special election seat.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Marvin Sullivan did not respond to requests for comment.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Mark A. Huntington
Age: 59
Occupation: Mechanical Engineer
Education: BS Degree Mechanical Engineering
Other than currently on City Council, I am Treasurer/Secretary of MRVT, Vice President of United Fund of Le Sueur, National Eagle Scout recipient, former Chairman of HRA and former Paraprofessional at Le Sueur-Henderson.
Pam Williams
Age: 64
Occupation: retired, worked as staff nurse, ER nurse, Nurse Manager/OR Supervisor, Vice President of Critical Access Hospitals of Le Sueur and Arlington
Education: Associate’s degree in nursing
Newell Krogmann
Age: 78
Occupation: Retired. 23 years as an attorney in the U.S. Navy – civil law, administrative law and criminal law with eight years as a military judge. Pastor of The Presbyterian Church of Le Sueur for 14 years. Staff consulting work focused on new church development and congregational transformation for the Presbytery of the Twin Cities Area for nine years.
Education: Bachelor of arts degree from Cornell College; juris doctor degree from Southern Methodist University; master of laws degree from University of Virginia; master of divinity degree from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary
City Council member since 2017; resident since 1995; Le Sueur Rotarian since 1996, President 1998-99, numerous leadership roles; served as a member and president of the board for Le Sueur Youth Opportunities; served as a member and president of the Le Sueur Ministerial Association.
Mike Touhey
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired
Education: BA University of Delaware
I have lived and worked in Le Sueur since 1982. I am a retired director from Le Sueur Incorporated.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Mark Huntington: I am running to continues my effort to stay engaged with my fellow residents of Le Sueur and representing them in local government. I am a strong believer in lower taxes. I am also very proud to call Le Sueur my home; I moved here about 25 years and my children graduated from LSH. This is a great community, and the people are friendly and want to see the city grow and have a nice place raise a family and not to be overtaxed.
Pam Williams: I am running for city council because for 42 years I have lived in this community and want to see it thrive for all. My career focused on healthcare in this community and maintaining access to quality healthcare services locally. Opportunity exists in this community to be involved in its future, best to be part of the solution. I have a lot to learn about the why and how of city government.
Newell Krogmann: I want to serve this community as best I can, facing every issue that comes before the Council as important and using my life experiences — including six years of experience on the Council — listening and processing skills, and best judgment to work cooperatively for the best results possible for our community. I understand that decisions made “today” can have a profound impact on the future and will seek the best for now and the future. Our plate of issues is full. Among the issues the Council will need to continue address are streets and sidewalks, parks and trails, our Community Center, economic development, and ensuring that we are supporting efforts to retain and recruit highly qualified, customer-oriented members for our city staff.
Mike Touhey: Like many others, I believe city spending, taxes and utility rates are accelerating at an unsustainable pace. As an example, did you know this city owns 26 trucks ( 18 of which are pickups)? St. Peter, three times our size owns 44. Per capita, we own almost twice as many as they do. One of our trucks, the Vactor sewer cleaner is a 2020 model purchased new for over $400,000. How many hours on it through August 2022? There were 708. 2080 work hours in a year. Do we rent or lease out to other towns? No.
How should the city balance the needs of the city and public services with keeping property taxes at a manageable level?
Huntington: This is a very hard at times, I think we have done a good job on setting goals both short term and long-range goals for the city. Having the 2040 Comprehensive Plan as a guide to help, sometimes makes it easier but it is still hard. We have seen some significant higher costs in materials for roads and insurance just to name a few. The hard balance is to keep costs down without compromising on public safety or services that can hurt residents. I am to a taxpayer, and I don’t like paying more. But I don’t want to have bad roads or sidewalks; I want the city of Le Sueur to look good for people moving here and long-time residents.
Williams: Balancing the need and expectation of services with the cost of providing them is a challenge before the city council and the city staff. City infrastructure is so important moving forward, planning and preparing are crucial to maintain and improve on services. City staff have plans to assist in making decisions regarding services. I look forward working with the city council on finalizing budgets that will support services and infrastructure.
Krogmann: We need to have sound, reasonable fiscal policies both for our operating budget and our enterprise funds (utilities) and have transparency in our decision making. This means that the Council fully understands the difference between needs and wants in budgeting and the short- and long-term consequences of decisions on City operations and infrastructure. Importantly, it also means that we consider the concerns and welfare of our citizens and the impact of fiscal decisions on them. Due diligence and fully informed decision making are required. Decisions may not be easy but must be made using good judgment and an understanding of all implications.
Touhey: Every government body, whether federal, state, county or city has a revenue forecast. This is the amount available to spend during the next budget cycle. I believe the city, like all of us, should live within their means. Last year we had a whopper of a city tax increase, I believe it was 17%. If elected, I would propose that the city only be allowed to budget for 98% of forecasted revenue. 2% to rainy day fund. Make the spending fit that 98% figure.
What long-term goals (next 5-10 years) do you have for the city and what’s the pathway to achieving them?
Huntington: As stated in the above answer, we have put in place a goals chart as part of our 2040 Comp Plan. This includes both long-term and short-term and one of our long-term goals that I take very seriously as I serve the City Council and as a commitment to my fellow residents of Le Sueur is fiscal responsibility. To me this is an ongoing goal and that to make sure we at Le Sueur does just get new things because they just because it’s new, have a good reason for the expenditure. Keep within our budget and visit that budget every quarter or even sooner to make sure we are on track so when start talking about the next year we don’t have surprises.
Williams: Long term goals, working with the opportunities of collaboration within the community of Le Sueur and our surrounding greater Minnesota communities to have rural Minnesota voices heard and work together for the improvement of life for all in the community. Utilize our resources to the fullest potential. My personal goal is to develop a better understanding of all the dynamics of city government and work with the staff to improve Le Sueur.
Krogmann: To use our Comprehensive Plan to continue progress. We need to use it to guide decisions made now while keeping an eye on the future. We need to evaluate how the plan is working and update it to keep us moving in the right direction. To maintain a high quality of life for our citizens. For whatever situation (for example, well-maintained streets or reliable, fairly priced utilities), council decisions need to be focused on quality of life for our residents, balanced with reasonable financial costs. To achieve citizen involvement in governance and community service. We need to encourage community members to support each other by serving, for example, on city commissions or task forces or just by serving in some way to better our community.
Touhey: I would hope to see that the city has grown in a managed, fiscally responsible way. I do not have a blueprint for the next five to 10 years, but I’d be interested in knowing what Jordan, Belle Plaine and St. Peter have put in place that has allowed them to grow so much faster than Le Sueur. The more housing and businesses, the greater the tax base, the lower the per capita tax rate. What are they doing that we are not, or at least not as well?