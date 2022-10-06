Three candidates campaigning for the position of Le Center Mayor following incumbent Mayor Josh Fredrickson’s decision against running for another term.
The candidates include Councilor Christian Harmeyer, Councilor Collin Scott and TCU Substitute Teacher and 4-H Club Leader Suzi Ripp.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Christian Harmeyer
Age: N/A
Occupation: N/A
Education: N/A
This is the community I grew up in. After college, I moved back to my hometown (Le Center) and have been involved in many organizations in the city. I have been a part of the coaching staff for the football and track teams in Le Center. I have been a volunteer for the school, the Lions Club, the Community Club, and many more. While on the City Council and have been a part of our city’s growth of the business district, upkeep of the streets and lead changes that the city has gone through in the administration, police and liquor store departments.
Collin Scott
Age: 52
Occupation: School Teacher
Education: B.A. in Communications from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teacher Certification from Minnesota State University
One of the most satisfying projects that I have been a part of was helping to renovate and restore the one-room schoolhouse located on the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds. I am currently a member of the Le Center City Council, this is my second term. Being a veteran, I am also a member of Post 108 Le Center American Legion and VFW Post 1803 Le Center. Within those organizations, I am on several committees that promote citizenship and children’s programming ... [including] Voice of Democracy, Oratorical Contest, Legionville Summer Safety Camp, Legion Baseball, and Boys State. ... I have coached 7th and 8th-grade volleyball at TCU. I am currently a member of the Le Center School Safety Patrol and the Veterans Day committees. I am also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Le Center.
Suzi Ripp
Age: 37
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Education: AABA with a concentration in Criminal Justice, BS in Forensic Science
My family lives here in town, I am a substitute teacher for the Tri-City United School District, club leader for our 4H club, and member of our local American Legion. I am proud to be a veteran that lives in this small community, and I couldn’t ask for a better place to raise my family.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Christian Harmeyer: I am running for mayor of Le Center because I want to see the continued growth that we need in our great community. I believe we need to find more areas in our community for housing. This would include single and multiple family building. I would also like to help get more businesses to the community. This is the community that I grew up in and loved the amenities that the city of Le Center gives me. I want to be able to give the same enjoyment I experienced to all citizens.
Collin Scott: I am running for office because of one simple reason. I want to have some input and impact on how my children are raised in our community. Encompassing that is making sure there is manageable housing and business opportunities within our community, ensuring our school district can and does provide an acceptable education, and of course safety (police, fire, and EMT).
Suzi Ripp: I am running for Mayor of Le Center, MN because I believe it is time for change. Our community needs to have access to an online system to be able to pay their water bills online, better information and a more user friendly city website that is up to date, trash service at their residence.
How should the city balance the needs of the city and public services with keeping property taxes at a manageable level?
Harmeyer: In balancing the city’s needs and keeping a manageable tax level we need to make sure that the city has a 10-year plan in place. The city needs to discuss with all departments what items need to be taken care of or bought and what order this needs to be done in. The city also should have a capital improvement fund that also can be utilized in purchasing any large items or services that are in need right away.
Scott: The reality of things is that it cost money to have public safety and services at an acceptable level. The challenge is to balance collecting the necessary money and allowing those funds to go as far as possible. No one enjoys paying more taxes, but the reality is that without those taxes we would be in lack of important city services.
Ripp: To balance the needs of the city and public services along with keeping property taxes at a manageable level, we all need to understand that this is a delicate balance. I live in this community as well and want to make sure that it remains a great place to live and raise a family while still maintaining manageable property tax levels for all.
What role should the city play in economic development and how would you encourage future growth?
Scott: The city should be at the forefront of economic development. That is one tentacle that drives city growth and stability. I would largely urge and promote to prospective businesses the benefits and economic sense that would be involved in growing Le Center in a responsible manner.
Ripp: It is important to find a way to get more community involvement in town and find a way to promote our businesses that we have here so we don’t lose them. By doing this it would create more revenue, which in turn helps our entire community.