There are four candidates competing for two open seats on the Le Center City Council. The top two vote-getters on the ballot in this four-way race will be elected to represent the city.
The candidates running are incumbent City Councilor and Mayo Clinic registered nurse Jennifer Weiers, Schwickert’s Business Development representative Shawn Boyle, Le Sueur County Public Health nurse Vanessa Holicky and Le Center Police Sgt. Dan Steffen.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Jennifer Weiers
Age: 46
Occupation: Registered Nurse for Mayo Clinic Health Systems
Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree
I was a volunteer EMT for 12 years with Le Center Ambulance until June 2022, Church volunteer, and Community Club Stand Volunteer at the Le Sueur County Fair.
Shawn Boyle
Age: No anser
Occupation: Business Development Representative for Schwickert’s Tecta America LLC
Education: No answer
Vanessa Holicky
Age: 35
Occupation: Public Health Nurse for Le Sueur County
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Minnesota State University, Mankato
I grew up in Le Center and have lived here my entire life — along with my parents, grandparents, cousins and friends. This is the community I call home. My husband, Jessey, and I have chosen to raise our three children here. I have worked in town as a Public Health Nurse for almost 10 years. I am a proud member of the Le Center Ambulance Commission, since 2017. My husband is a volunteer firefighter for Le Center Area Fire and Rescue. Together, we enjoy being able to serve our community through public service.
Dan Steffen
Age: 55 years old
Occupation: I am currently the Police Sergeant for the Le Center Police Department. If elected I will have to resign that position and retire.
Education: Associate’s degree in Law Enforcement from Alexandria Technical and Community College.
I started my service to the community of Le Center in 1987 when I joined Civil Defense which is now called Emergency Management. In 1993 I was hired as a part time police officer in Le Center and then promoted to full time in 1994. I was a member of St Mary’s Cemetery Board and held the positions of Secretary, Vice President, and President. I have been serving the City in some compacity since 1987 and would like to continue as a member of the City Council.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Weiers: I am running for re-election because I want to continue to represent the community in how our city is improved and how our tax dollars are spent. The most important topics for me is our community growth, community improvements and safety of our residents. It is important that we are continually making improvements to the city, so it is welcoming to prospective new residents and businesses.
Boyle: I did not grow up in Le Center but the community has embraced me and I will always be grateful for that. It is my turn to listen, discuss and collaborate with the people of this community to set Le Center up for success in the future. The most significant issues to address are attracting quality business opportunities along with productive, positive and thriving individuals and families to live in Le Center.
Holicky: I am running for City Council because I want to be a person that community members can trust to listen and bring their ideas and/or concerns to the table for discussion; so that conversation can be had, and informed decisions can be made for the overall betterment of our community. As a wife and mom of three young children, and as a health professional, I think I can bring a new, fresh, perspective to the Council. I think it’s time we start to look at how the health of our community also impacts the wellbeing and safety of where we live. I believe that my nursing background and Public Health experience gives me a different set of tools to bring to the City Council table.
Steffen: The reason I am running for City Council is because I have served the community in some form since 1987. I am retiring as a Police Officer but would like to continue to serving the people of Le Center. I just want to listen to the public and do what is in the best interest for the people of Le Center.
How should the city balance the needs of the city and public services with keeping property taxes at a manageable level?
Weiers: Balancing the needs of the city and public services are very important to me. This can be done by making sure there is no unnecessary spending and watching the budget that is set closely. With that being said, unexpected expenses happen which could cause higher tax rates for the residents. I want lower tax rates just as much as everyone else and will do what I can to keep these numbers manageable for all residents.
Boyle: First and foremost we need to control costs. Secondly, we need to evaluate the current policies in place to ensure we are capitalizing on our current revenue while utilizing our existing assets.
Holicky: In order to keep property taxes at a manageable level, and balance the needs of the city, I think it would be beneficial to take a closer look at improving the upkeep and regular maintenance of things that already exist within our community (i.e. sidewalks, parks, and recreational areas.)
Steffen: The needs of the city and public services are something that you can not cut corners on if you want the city to grow and bring in new people. With that being said, it does not mean you just throw money at it without exploring all options such as grants or putting money aside over a few years.
What role should the city play in economic development and how would you encourage future growth?
Weiers: I believe that a city has to make their city look enticing and potentially offer tax incentives for a developer to want to purchase land to build on or a business owner to bring a new business to the community, which will help increase the tax base and bring new businesses to our community and create jobs for our residents.
Boyle: I feel the city and the community members should play a significant role and lead the way for future growth. It’s important for the city to build a solid, realistic blueprint for future growth. Le Center has many great leaders and business owners that we need to include in our economic discussions. As part of our economic development plan, we need to produce a clear vision with input from all concerned.
Holicky: I believe that our city can help support economic development and encourage future growth by planning ahead and being prepared for change, as change is inevitable, and remaining innovative in the approach to attracting businesses and job creation.
Steffen: Le Center has several factories that employ a large number of locals and people from outside the city. I would like to see the city find and existing small retail business that would like to relocate or a new business to put downtown that would attract out of town people to visit Le Center.