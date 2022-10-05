There are two candidates seeking to represent Le Sueur County in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
In the running for House District 22B are incumbent Rep. Brian Pfarr (R-Le Sueur) and Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic Family Counselor Marcia Stapleton (DFL-Le Sueur County).
House District 22B encompasses all of Le Sueur County, as well as parts of Scott County, northeastern Blue Earth County, and Erin Township in Rice County.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Brian Pfarr
Age: 53
Occupation: President of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Le Sueur MN
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Marketing, master’s degree in Experiential Education, and a U.S. Army War College graduate
I am a member and Past Commander of the Le Sueur American Legion Post 55, a member of the Le Sueur VFW, a member of the Le Sueur Lions Club, chair of the St Anne’s Finance Council and former member of the Le Sueur Economic Development Authority and past school board member. As President of FFM Bank in Le Sueur, I have direct experience working with local farms and businesses. Prior to banking I taught Farm Management at South Central College. All of these experiences keep me connected to the community and the citizens that these groups serve.
Marcia Stapleton
Age: No answer
Occupation: Family Counselor
Education: Master’s degree in Social Work
I have lived in rural Le Sueur County for 43 years and have worked as a counselor in the schools and mental health clinics for most of those years. I was elected to two terms on the St. Peter School Board and several terms on the Marysburg Church Council. I was a founding member of the St. Peter Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Currently, I work part time doing family and individual counseling. I believe that I have the experience and the skills to help bring differing points of view to the table so that we can solve our state’s problems together.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Pfarr: Community service has always been important to me. As my 34 year military career neared its end I began to look for ways to continue my public service. I don’t see myself as a politician but rather I hope to continue to be a public servant. I decided to run because I believe my experience, leadership, and public service background make me an excellent candidate for HD22B. I am concerned with the amount of waste in our government and I continue to work to ensure our state government lives within its means and spends our taxpayer dollars wisely.
Stapleton: I believe that we are at a critical point in our democracy. Politicians are appealing to peoples’ fears rather than their hopes. The way to change this is to make education affordable so that we have a population that can move forward and be successful. We also have to deal realistically with climate change that affects family farms. Losing them has a very significant economic impact on the small towns in my district. We need to help people build trust in the government that serves and protects them at every level and help them to see the many possibilities that are happening in Minnesota.
The state of Minnesota is sitting on a projected $9 billion surplus. There have been competing proposals in the Legislature to spend it on public programs, provide tax relief, give it back as a rebate and/or a combination of the above. How do you believe the surplus should be used?
Pfarr: I believe this surplus highlights the need for Minnesota to look at its tax structure. We are one of 12 states who still tax social security and I think it is time to end this and help our seniors on a fixed income, particularly in this inflationary period we are experiencing. Minnesota’s initial personal income tax rate is higher than any other states initial rate and our top rate is the sixth highest in the nation. Our 9.8% corporate tax rate is the second highest in the nation. These need to be addressed if we want to remain competitive as a state.
Stapleton: I believe that we need to stop playing political games with the public’s money and use this surplus for infrastructure projects that will benefit all of us. Many of our roads, bridges and sewer systems are aging and now we have a unique opportunity to fix these problems. The pandemic that we have come through has impacted all of us and a financial shot in the arm through careful equitable tax relief for the working poor and the middle class would be money well spent.
What is the greatest need in your district that the state legislature has failed to address? What is the pathway to serving this need?
Pfarr: As I talk with residents in the district, inflation, public safety, and education are the top three concerns I hear. I have worked with hundreds of small businesses and farms during my banking career and see firsthand the effects inflation is having on them and the families in the district.
One of the constant struggles I saw in my first term is ensuring outstate Minnesota gets it share of the state’s revenue for educating our children, maintaining our townships, and LGA for our small towns. I have consistently worked to be the voice for our district and rural Minnesota in general. We need strong voices in St Paul who work to address this issue.
Stapleton: My District 22B has twelve small towns and villages, nine school districts, six rivers and many lakes, plus thousands of acres of the best farmland in the world. We need funds and programs to help create good jobs, paying livable wages, so that our families do not have to live paycheck to paycheck. We also need fully funded public education systems at every level so our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity for a bright future here, in the best state in the union.