Four candidates are running for three seats on the Cleveland School Board.
Incumbent Nancy Heldberg is running alongside challengers Kevin McCabe, Kylee Meyer and Ryan Ponwith.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Kevin McCabe and Ryan Ponwith did not respond to request for comment.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Nancy Heldberg
Age: 45
Occupation: Cardiac Sonographer with Minneapolis Heart Institute
Education: BA of Mathematics, AA Cardiac Ultrasound
I have been on the Cleveland School Board for four years and truly enjoy attending the activities, such as concerts, sporting events and plays. I am also a member of the Parish Council for the Church of Nativity in Cleveland. My husband, Karl, and I own and operate a dairy farm north of Cleveland.
Kylee Meyer
Age: 32
Occupation: Talent Sourcing Specialist at Bolton & Menk
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing & Master of Business Administration degree
My family lives in the city of Cleveland and we attend church in town as well. We have three children, one of them attending kindergarten this year and the other two will start in Cleveland when they are older. Our family really enjoys sports, and we do our best to attend as many games and other community events as we can. Our main focus is boys’ basketball where my husband is the head varsity coach.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Nancy Heldberg: I believe that Cleveland Schools are headed in the right direction. We have a great group of teachers and staff, who care about our children and school. I feel that being involved in the curriculum being taught is very important and necessary. I enjoy meeting parents and listening to their ideas.
Kylee Meyer: I want to be involved in a more hands on way with our growing school. I’ve learned the advantages and values of this small town from my husband’s deeply rooted family and being from a larger school and community myself, gives me a unique advantage to help that growth. One area I will focus on is giving more support to the after-school program so that any child in our district would have the ability to attend. My hope would be to equip the staff in this program appropriately to encourage students to put their focus more into their schoolwork, creativity, and social interactions. Additionally, I will focus on the food program because of the important role that nutrition plays in our children’s educational success.