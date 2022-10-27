There are four candidates running for three seats on the Cleveland City Council.
Incumbent City Councilor Justin Schabert and newcomers Anne Hiller and Sarah McCabe are in the running for two seats on the council. Tonya Schummer, who was appointed to the City Council earlier this year, is running unopposed in a special election.
The Le Sueur County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here. Justin Schabert did not respond to request for comment.
Background: In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the local community?
Anne Hiller
Age: 56
Occupation: Office Manager
Education: Vocational/Continuing Education courses
My husband Dennis Hiller and I have lived in Cleveland for the past 16 years, my husband has also previously sat on the city council. We have four children and four grandchildren. My oldest daughter and her family also reside in Cleveland and two of my grandchildren attend pre-school and daycare in our community. I am a member of the Cleveland Ladies Auxiliary, Post 207 and Past President, Co-Chair of the Cherry Creek committee. My husband and I also have been involved with the Villagers Halloween event as well as volunteering at many other events. I enjoy volunteering and offering my assistance wherever I can help.
Sarah McCabe
Age: 29
Occupation: Admin at Nutrien Ag Solutions
Education: Bachelors at MSU Mankato; Masters in Education at Hamline
I moved to Cleveland seven years ago when I met my husband, Kevin. And if you’re from the area, you know McCabe’s are everywhere. As a farmer’s wife, agriculture has helped shape my life. The town of Cleveland isn’t much different, being shaped by the agriculture all around it. So I like to think I’m connected to both aspects Cleveland offers: town life and farm life.
Tonya Schummer
Age: N/A
Occupation: Real Estate Sales Associate
Education: AAS-Paralegal
I am a 11-year resident and I currently serve on the Cleveland city council and Planning commission.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Anne Hiller: I want to be a part of seeing our community grow in the right direction for the future generations to come. I am vested in not only my grandchildren’s future, but the future of all the young families of this outstanding community. If there is a concern I would like to be part of the solution. Areas I would like to see addressed are the aging infrastructure of the utilities (water and sewer).
Sarah McCabe: As a former teacher and police officer’s daughter, I am quite passionate about education and safety. Anything that arises around the school, education, or safety of buildings will be taken seriously by me, but to a reasonable extent. I also understand how money works, and don’t like to see it thrown at silly things that either have already been addressed previously, or that won’t better the community. Overall, I just want to keep Cleveland great by hearing everybody’s voices, not just the same ones.
Tonya Schummer: I am running in this election to keep my position as a council member to represent all residents to the best of my ability. I enjoy the sense of community we hold. As a councilperson, I do not have an agenda, but I do stand for what is best for the future of our community. I base all decisions with integrity and fairness with a business sense. I look forward to continuing to serve as a councilperson with diligence and use the loud voice I have; to speak on behalf of our community residents.