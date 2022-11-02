Le Sueur County residents are able to join others across the country in voting on Election Day (or before) for their preferred candidates in a number of local, state and federal races.
The federal race for Le Sueur County voters is United States representative in the 2nd Congressional District. The candidates include incumbent Democrat Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula M. Overby died on Oct. 5 but qualified for the election and will appear on the ballot.
At the state level, Gov. Tim Walz, running with Peggy Flanagan, is aiming to keep his spot against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, running with Matt Birk. Other candidates include Steve Patterson and Matt Huff with Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Now, James McCaskel and David Sandbeck with Legal Marijuana Now, Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter with Independence Alliance, and Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire with Socialist Workers.
In the secretary of state race, Democrat incumbent Steve Simon is up against Republican Kim Crockett. For state auditor, Democrat incumbent Julie Blaha is running against Republican Ryan Wilson. For attorney general, Democrat incumbent Keith Ellison is running against Republican challenger Jim Schultz.
In the race for Minnesota Senate District 22, Republican incumbent Rich Draheim is running unopposed. And in the Minnesota House District 22B race, Republican incumbent Brian Pfarr is up against Democrat Marcia Stapleton.
At the county level, incumbent Danny O’Keefe is on the ballot for the District 2 commissioner seat. Challenger Dave Scheiber died on Oct. 4 but will still appear on the ballot. In District 4, incumbent Lance Wetzel is taking on challenger David Preisler. District 5 Commissioner Steve “Gump” Rohlfing is running unopposed.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, County Attorney Brent Christian and County Recorder Sharon Budin are all running unopposed for their respective seats.
In the city of Le Sueur, incumbents Mark Huntington, Pam Williams and Marvin Sullivan are running unopposed for three seats on the City Council. Councilor Newell Krogmann received a challenge from Mike Touhey in a special election for the fourth seat on the council.
Le Sueur-Henderson School Board members Matt Hathaway, Gretchen Rehm, Brigid Tuck and Jenny Burns are running for their respective seats unopposed.
In Le Center, three candidates are vying for the open mayoral seat: Christian Harmeyer, Susan Ripp and Collin Scott. Incumbent Jennifer Weiers, Vanessa Holicky, Shawn Boyle and Dan Steffen are competing for two seats on the Le Center City Council.
Five candidates are running for four seats on the Tri-City United School Board: incumbents Joshua Beulke, Cindy Flicek and Marsha Franek and challengers Jessi Schau and Hilary Birdsell.
In Cleveland, the mayoral race is a three-way competition between incumbent Don McCabe, Nancy Gens and Erik Hansen. On the City Council, incumbent Justin Schabert, Anne Hiller and Sarah McCabe are competing for two seats. Incumbent Tonya Schummer is running unopposed in a special election for her current council seat.
Four candidates are running for three seats on the Cleveland School Board: incumbent Nancy Heldberg, Kevin McCabe, Ryan Ponwith and Kylee Meyer.
Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Those interested in voting early, should check co.le-sueur.mn.us/341/Elections more information.
See questions and answers from local candidates at lesueurcountynews.com; click on “Candidate questionnaires for Le Sueur County area” on the front page. For all election stories, letters and more, click on the “Decision 2022” graphic on the front page.