Le Sueur residents will be able to cast their votes on the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum Aug. 9, while Le Center residents participate in the District 4 Le Sueur County Commissioner Primary.
Le Sueur-Henderson referendum
Three questions are on the ballot for residents of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District.
The first question asks voters for approval to bond up to $39.9 million to support the construction of K-5 building and Park demolition. The current proposal would add an estimated 90,000 square foot, two story building to the middle school/high school campus.
Question two, if passed, would authorize up to $6 million in building bonds to support various maintenance upgrades, including updating controls, replacing boilers and air handler units and other mechanical and electrical upgrades for school facilities.
If passed, the final question would dedicate up to $5.65 million toward heightening Le Sueur-Henderson’s technical and recreational offerings, expanding the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming space and constructing additional space for the new gymnasium.
Both the second and third questions are dependent on the approval of the K-5 elementary addition. If the first question fails to pass, neither of the following proposals will go into effect — even with majority support.
District 4 Commissioner
Four candidates are running for the office of District 4 Commissioner, which represents represents the cities of Le Center, Waterville, Kilkenny and Kilkenny, Cordova and Waterville Townships.
Incumbent Commissioner Lance Wetzel has occupied the seat since 2012 after serving as Le Center mayor.
Wetzel once again filed his candidacy for re-election, but he faces competition from three other Le Center residents who filed their own bids.
Montgomery Chief of Police and Le Center City Councilor Nathan Hintz has launched a challenge for the seat. Elected to the Le Center City Council in 2018, Hintz announced he is not running for the council seat as he plans a move outside city limits.
David Preisler filed his candidacy after working nearly 28 years CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association and the Minnesota Pork Board.
Bob Emmers, a former member of the Le Center City Council and professional CPA also filed his intent to run.
CD 1 special election
In southern Minnesota, the primary will be accompanied by a special election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term.
Republican Brad Finstad and DFLer Jeff Ettinger, who will face off in the special election, face mostly nominal opposition in the general election primary. However, supporters of Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, will get the chance to vote once more for their candidate. Munson, who lost by just 427 votes to Finstad in the special election primary held in May, filed to run in the general election primary, but he isn’t actively campaigning.
Alongside the special election, 1st Congressional District voters will concurrently choose DFL and Republican candidates for November. The winner in the fall will take the next CD1 term in 2023-24. However, with the border changes to congressional districts going into effect in 2023, Le Sueur County residents are moving to CD2, meaning they won’t vote in CD1’s primary or general election this year — just the special election.
Secretary
In the secretary of state race, Republicans have mostly united behind Kim Crockett, a conservative activist, author and attorney. She faces a low-profile opponent in Erik van Mechelen, with the winner expected to face incumbent DFLer Steve Simon.
Attorney general
DFL incumbent Keith Ellison is seeking re-election while Republicans field candidates to unseat him.
Jim Schultz, a first-time candidate whose legal career thus far has been in the private sector, has won the GOP endorsement, but he faces a challenge in the primary from former State Rep. Doug Wardlow, who ran against Ellison four years ago.
Since his defeat in the attorney general’s race, Wardlow has worked as general consul for MyPillow, the Minnesota pillow manufacturer owned by ultra-controversial CEO Mike Lindell, who has insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.