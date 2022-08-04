Le Sueur residents will be able to cast their votes on the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum Aug. 9, while Le Center residents participate in the District 4 Le Sueur County Commissioner Primary.

new high school.jpg

A concept design for the proposed Pre-K-5 Elementary School building on the Le Sueur-Henderson campus. The proposed building is two stories tall and 90,000 square feet. (Courtesy of LS-H)
District 4 Candidates

Left to Right: Incumbent Le Sueur County District 4 Commissioner Lance Wetzel, Le Sueur City Councilor Nathan Hintz, retired Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler and Chartered Global Management Accountant Bob Emmers are running for the District 4 seat in the Aug. 9 primary.

