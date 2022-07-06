Early voting opened June 24 on a referendum that will determine if a new elementary school building will join Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
Le Sueur-Henderson’s second attempt at a referendum in the past year is requesting voter approval for up to $39.9 million in general obligation bonds to build a two-story PreK-5 building on the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School campus, demolish Park Elementary and move Hilltop students to the new site, creating a PreK-12 single-campus district.
Whether they’re looking to cast their vote by mail or in-person on election day Aug. 9, this is everything voters need to know about the Le Sueur-Henderson referendum.
What’s on the ballot
There are three questions before votes on the upcoming ballot, the first asking voters for permission to issue up to $39.9 million in general obligation school building bonds to fund a PreK-5 elementary addition to Le Sueur-Henderson and the demolition of Park Elementary.
The proposed facility is 90,000 square feet in total, two stories tall and would feature a modernized design reflective of trends in contemporary elementary schools. Concept images showcased by the Le Sueur-Henderson School District emphasize natural lighting in classrooms and bright colors integrated in both homerooms and hallways.
Elementary school children would enter the building from an east facing entry on Kingsway Drive. Bus and parent drop-off lanes would run through a new staff and visitor parking lot with more than 90 available parking spaces. The lot would be accessible from a new entry directly across from Sherwood Drive.
The elementary school building would feature two doors, one for preschoolers and one for elementary students. Doors would be electronically secured and feature large windows staff could peer through before allowing visitors to enter.
The building also comes equipped with a storm shelter and wrestling room, its own kitchen and cafeteria, purposefully designed special education classrooms, full air conditioning and its own gymnasium with a state mandated minimum of at least two cross courts. As a cost saving measure, the district is considering a custom tension fabric building over the gym.
In one potential concept, the campus would feature a pre-K and kindergarten-exclusive play area would be located near the corner of Kingsway and Ferry Street and play area for grades 1-5 would be behind the new building, east of the Middle School/High School.
The design also relocates the softball fields, which currently sit where the elementary parking lot would be installed, to just north of the tennis courts. Five buses would also be added to the roster.
If the referendum passes, a final design would be influenced by input from students, staff and parents in a special sub-committee
The first question serves as the base proposal for the new building, but, if the first question passes, voters could choose to finance maintenance upgrades to the LS-H Middle School/High School, an expanded career and technical education (CTE) space for middle school and high school students and additional gym space for the new elementary.
If voters pass the second referendum question, up to $6 million in building bonds would be dedicated to maintenance upgrades to the middle school and high school.
The school district published a list of repairs including:
$105,000 to demolish VCT tile and replace it with polished concrete
$170,000 to initiate ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) updates to staff toilets in the offices
$140,000 to initiate ADA updates to toilets and showers in the middle school locker room
$115,000 to update the secure entryway
$91,000 to re-caulk precast panels
$615,000 toward track reconstruction
$1.5 million to rebuild Le Sueur-Henderson’s eight tennis courts
$140,000 to re-crown the football field
In addition, Le Sueur-Henderson has made a deal with Honeywell to finance approximately $5 million in additional upgrades. Dollars for these repairs would not come from the referendum, but the district’s long term facilities maintenance budget. Those projects, not financed through the referendum, are as follows:
$756,000 to update controls
$1.2 million to replace boilers
$1.85 million to replace original roof top units
$1.6 million to replace original air handling units
By voting on question 3, voters could permit the school to bond for up to $5.6 million to construct an expanded CTE space and additional gymnasium space.
Through career and technical education classes, students learn trade and technical skills in fields woodwork, metalwork and agricultural technology. The proposed renovation would refurbish 6,500 square feet for the metal lab, wood lab and construction lab while allocating an additional 1,100 square feet to a new auto lab.
Students could work directly on cars and other automobiles in the new lab, while the space for existing labs could expand current curriculum opportunities. Superintendent Jim Wagner said a large garage door could be added to the wood lab, for example, so students would have room to build out larger projects like wooden houses in and outside the building regardless of the weather.
The proposed gym space would add 4,000 square feet to the new elementary building, expanding the facility to 94,000 square feet in total. The gym could serve as a recess area for kids during stormy weather while the standard gym space is used by physical education classes. The district proposed the gymnasium could further double as a location for community events.
Both the second and third questions require the first ballot question to pass before going into effect. If the first question fails, the second and third questions will not move forward even with majority support.
Park and Hilltop
If the referendum takes effect, Le Sueur-Henderson’s current plans are to demolish the Park Elementary building. Of all the district’s facilities, Park is in the worst condition. Built in the 1930s, Park is the district’s oldest building. The equipment and materials inside average 70 years in age, and the wear and tear is showing. The cost to replace the building’s aging utilities exceeds the Minnesota Department of Education’s 60% threshold used to determine when to renovate and when to build new, according to the district.
Wagner indicated the school district was interested in finding a developer that would take on the parcel, which could shave off an estimated $500,000 from the needed bonds.
Hilltop Elementary would continue to function as a fourth- and fifth-grade elementary for approximately two years until the new school building is open in fall 2024. After that point, the district plans to convert the building into an alternative learning center to assist high school students with needs not being met in a traditional classroom in working toward graduation. The district estimates this could attract 30-50 new students.
The district’s plans for Hilltop do not require substantial renovation, and none of the referendum dollars would be used toward Hilltop. Upon designating Hilltop an alternative learning center, LS-H would terminate its lease agreement with the Ziebarth building.
But even if the referendum fails, Hilltop Elementary is on borrowed time. The Le Sueur-Henderson School District intends to transform Hilltop into an alternative learning center, regardless, and fourth and fifth graders would be moved to Park Elementary starting in the 2023-24 school year.
This measure would save the district busing costs and reduce travel time by staff. Long-term facility maintenance dollars would be reassigned to Park Elementary to equip the school for additional students. The majority of LTFM dollars would continue to be funneled into Park Elementary to keep the facility open as long as possible.
There are currently no plans to pursue another referendum if the ballot measure fails, but the district would continue to have that option.
Tax Impact
For a homeowner in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District with a $175,000 property, passing all three questions would add $387 to one’s annual property taxes. That additional cost jumps up to $594 for property owners with a $250,000 home and falls to $181 for a $100,000 property.
But after a regular tax refund, the estimated impact falls to $63 a year for $100,000 properties, $154 a year for $175,000 properties and $190 a year for $250,000 properties.
Agricultural homesteads with an estimated market value of $2,000 per acre would pay an additional $0.76 per acre, while a $7,000 per acre homestead would pay approximately $2.66 per acre more.
While farmland owners would see their taxes go up if the referendum passes, those that take advantage of the Ag2School tax credit could cut down their tax bill attributable to school district debt service by 70% for the 2023 tax year onward. In total, landowners would pay a little less in school property taxes than what they paid in 2017, before the Ag2School tax credit was available.
The Le Sueur-Henderson School District plans to pay off the proposed bonds over the course of 20 years.
Property owners that wish to estimate the tax impact on their own properties can visit ehlers-inc.com/microsite/lsh2022 for more information.
Why a referendum?
One of the central goals of the referendum is to counter the costs of maintaining aging facilities. Over the past 10 years, the district has spent $1.6 million operating its three buildings.
In total, the district spends $312,000 operating Park at a cost of $1,295 per student at $2.96 per square foot. Hilltop costs $112,000 to operate at $900 per student and $3.92 per square foot. The high school is the most cost-efficient building in the district at $722 per student and $2.28 per square foot at a total $412,000.
Maintenance issues have already caused prominent issues for Park Elementary, as both of the building’s boilers broke in the past five years. The first boiler shut down in 2017, while the second was non-functional in the winter of 2020. The school district was charged around $30,000 in both incidents for repairs, in addition to external heating.
When the boilers aren’t in disrepair, they are often ineffective or inconsistent in heating the whole building.
The elementary school gym is also in poor condition. Due to leaking from the roof, the gym floor is breaking apart. Administration estimates that repairing the roof would cost the district between $5 million and $10 million alone.
Park was also flooded on Christmas last year. Le Sueur police and fire responded to the scene, and it required nearly a full month’s work by custodial staff to repair the building back into shape.
Even when LS-H isn’t blindsided by flooding or dysfunctional boilers, the general fund is not in a position to support the district’s long-term needs. In May, a projection of the 2021 fiscal year budget anticipated a $200,000 deficit. That projected deficit was at $700,000 in April of last year, and the School Board was considering cutting teachers or closing Hilltop Elementary before federal COVID-19 relief dollars slashed the district’s debt.
Much of the district’s financial insecurity can be traced to declining enrollment. Le Sueur-Henderson has suffered substantial student drop-offs in the past two school years. Between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, estimated enrollment fell by around 40 students (4%), due to smaller incoming kindergarten classes failing to replace larger graduating classes.
The student body shrunk further by approximately 45 students (4.6%) between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Initial estimates predicted a 19-student loss, but COVID-19 is believed to have accelerated the decline.
The loss of a student comes at a substantial cost to the district. State aid, which accounts for nearly 80% of the district’s revenue, currently assigns a value of $6,567 per pupil unit. A drop in 45 students alone lost the district nearly $300,000. Administration projected a 69-student loss in the next three years.
District leaders view the referendum as an opportunity to compete with other school districts and attract more students in and outside Le Sueur-Henderson with updated facilities and an expanded CTE space.
Last November, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District failed in its push to get voters to support a $50 million Pre-K-3 expansion to Le Sueur-Henderson, renovations to Hilltop Elementary and the demolition of Park Elementary.
A total 58% of voters (965) struck down down the referendum while 689 voters cast their ballots in favor.
The proposal earned less support among Le Sueur precinct voters. In total, 64% of Le Sueur voters (715) opposed the referendum, while 391 people favored it. Henderson split in favor of the referendum with 52% of voters (216) approving the first question and 48% (199) voting against.
The current referendum was crafted by the School Board in an attempt to create a proposal that would fare better with the voters, particularly the larger Le Sueur community. The School Board pared down the first question cost from $50 million to $40 million and focused in on a single campus in Le Sueur, rather than funding improvements to both the high school and Hilltop.