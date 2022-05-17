A Waterville man and woman with prior felony convictions are accused of illegally possessing a firearm, illicit substances and a stolen vehicle.
Nathan William Quist, 38, and Emily Anne Wagner, 33, were each charged with five felonies: felon in possession of a firearm; two counts of a fifth degree controlled substance crime; possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Wagner pled guilty to and was convicted of possession of a firearm and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree. The remaining charges were dismissed. Quast’s case is still ongoing and an omnibus hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Quast has prior felony convictions for second degree burglary and a second degree controlled substance crime in Rice County. Wagner’s felony convictions include first and second degree burglary in Rice County.
According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force began a controlled substance investigation of Quast and Wagner’s shared Waterville residence through January and February, 2022.
An anonymous source reported that the pair was using methamphetamine and in possession of multiple items believed to be stolen to the task force and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
Another caller reported suspicious activity by a male and female outside Michael’s Storage in Waterville. Law enforcement matched one of the reported vehicles at the storage facility to one found at Quast and Wagner’s address.
On Feb. 8, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop while Quast was driving and Wagner was in the passenger seat.
Agents conducted a search of the vehicle and located 100 grams of raw marijuana and a bag of marijuana shake, zip baggies, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale, three pills, a baggie and plastic bottle containing a combined 1.2 grams of presumptive positive methamphetamine.
Law enforcement also observed tools that could be used in a burglary including pry bars, cutting saws and pliers.
In a search of the shared residence, law enforcement detected a cannabis THC cart, two smoking glass pipes, an AWS scale, two containers of pills, clean baggies, a hose tested positive for meth, a combined 4.92 grams of meth and 3.06 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Using a key on Quast’s keychain to open a storage unit, investigators uncovered a Remington .22 bolt action rifle with 10 rounds in a loaded clip, 12 gauge shotgun shells, 45/70 rifle cartridges and a .22 caliber ammunition. The unit was supposed to be vacant, according to the owner of the facility.
Another supposedly vacant unit was unlocked with a key on Quast’s keychain. Inside, investigators found a trailer reported stolen from Eagle Lake full of miscellaneous scrap.
A third unit, registered under an email address sharing Quast’s name, contained a Pontiac Fiero reported stolen from rural Le Sueur County.
Wagner reportedly spoke to police and confessed to smoking and eating meth with Quast in the house. She said she knew nothing about the firearms and had no idea where they came from. According to the complaint, Wagner said the scrap trailer was hers and they were asked to store the Pontiac Fiero for a few months and did not ask where it came from.