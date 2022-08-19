A Waseca man is accused of stealing a Waterville resident’s car.
Jesse Allan Tollefson, 30, was charged with felony motor vehicle theft on Aug. 2. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.
On July 31, a Waterville woman contacted the Waterville Police Department to report her vehicle stolen. She noticed it missing at around 1 a.m. and believed Tollefson was the one who stole it.
According to the complaint, the victim sent numerous text messages to Tollefson asking him to return the car. He reportedly messaged her back, promising to return the vehicle, but never did.
Law enforcement located the car in Waseca and Tollefson was taken into police custody for matters unrelated to the stolen vehicle. The car was then returned to the owner.
Tollefson is currently on probation for a misdemeanor assault conviction last month after attacking a man outside the Waseca Public Library. According to the original criminal complaint, Tollefson came up to the victim and punched them in the face through the window. The victim said Tollefson then grabbed their phone and smashed it on the ground when they said they were going to call the police. The victim told officers that Tollefson did not say anything to them during the assault.
